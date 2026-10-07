Jung Eun-woo makes shocking revelation about ‘Shincheonji girl group’: “Met an investor, signed a contract; something felt off”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Jung Eun-woo, formerly of the group PRISTIN, revealed what she experienced while promoting with her second girl group, HINAPIA.

On the 6th, Jung Eun-woo posted a video on her social media account and talked about her time promoting with HINAPIA. In the video, she claimed, “My second group, HINAPIA itself, was somewhat close to being a Shincheonji group.”

According to Jung Eun-woo, after PRISTIN’s activities fell through, she formed another group with members who were on the same wavelength. “After the first group (PRISTIN) didn’t work out, a group of friends who got along formed a second group,” she said, adding, “Then we met an investor.”

At the time, the investor promised to give the members extensive support. Jung Eun-woo explained, “The investor said they would let us do everything we wanted. They said they’d put out albums for us and let us shoot commercials.” She added, “How grateful we were. We signed the contract thinking it was our last chance.”

But she said things after the contract was signed were different from what she had expected. “It was strange. They said they were building a dorm and practice room just for us. I think it was 100 pyeong or something. They even sent us photos of the construction, but they looked like pictures taken from Google,” she said.

Jung Eun-woo later said that when she went to see the practice room in person, she found something different from what she had expected. “They said the practice room was built, so I went to see it, and there was one tiny practice room in a very small building. Something felt off from that point on,” she said.

She teased the next installment with the on-screen caption, “The Shincheonji girl group story continues in Part 2.”

Meanwhile, Jung Eun-woo, formerly of the group PRISTIN, debuted with PRISTIN in 2017. She later switched agencies and redebuted with HINAPIA in 2019. HINAPIA disbanded in 2020, about 10 months after its debut, bringing its activities to a close.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.