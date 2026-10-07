Kim Woo-bin Hits It Big as a Perfume Model Thanks to a Fan... and Wins Hearts with a Generous Gift Bought Out of His Own Pocket

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actor Kim Woo-bin’s gift of perfume to a fan led to him becoming an advertising model for the brand. It has warmed hearts to learn that he remembered his gratitude and even prepared a gift at his own expense.

On the 6th, Kim Woo-bin’s fan, identified as A, shared a special gift she received from him, saying, “Thanks to how much you all liked it, I received such a wonderful gift from Woo-bin.”

A said, “At first, I spent a lot of time wondering whether to post this video. I hadn’t done anything to deserve it.” She added, “It was just a perfume Woo-bin used, and things turned out well because it was Woo-bin. I was so grateful for and touched by his thoughtfulness that I wanted to share it. I hope you’ll look kindly on it.”

The video shared alongside the post shows Kim Woo-bin personally handing A a gift and expressing his gratitude.

Kim Woo-bin handed A the perfume he had prepared, saying, “I bought a gift to give you. I’m so grateful to you for helping me get to shoot an ad and everything.” He continued, “I kept it in my car, wondering when I’d get to see you. Thank you so much,” expressing his gratitude again.

In particular, Kim Woo-bin was considerate of the fact that A might feel bad about being the only one to receive a gift, and prepared separate gifts for the fans who were with her as well. “I thought you might feel bad, so I bought quite a few to give to the friends here with you too,” he said, showing how thoughtful he was in looking after not only A but also the fans at the scene.

Kim Woo-bin went on to say, “I didn’t get it from someone else—I bought it myself. Don’t get the wrong idea,” and added, “Thank you. I wanted to give it to you sooner, but we’ve only just met,” offering his heartfelt thanks.

The heartwarming story dates back to September last year. At a fan signing event, A asked Kim Woo-bin to recommend a perfume that would suit her, and he gave her the fragrance he usually wore. Although the fan repeatedly declined, Kim Woo-bin handed the perfume to her.

The anecdote attracted attention online after A shared a video of what happened at the time. Kim Woo-bin was later chosen as the model for the perfume brand and went on to film an advertisement.

After the perfume he used to wear and gave to a fan led to him becoming the brand’s model, Kim Woo-bin did not forget that connection or the fan’s support. Instead, he prepared a gift himself at his own expense and expressed his gratitude to the fan, adding to the heartwarming story.

Meanwhile, Kim Woo-bin will appear in tvN’s new weekend drama Gift on December 6.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.