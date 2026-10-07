Lee Jung-hyun to take the stage with her two daughters? Dance DNA and even the finger-mic pose: “The techno mother-daughter trio” (“Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant”)

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Lee Jung-hyun’s two daughters show off their natural dance DNA, just like their mother.

The day in the life of all-around goddess Lee Jung-hyun and her adorable daughters, sisters SeoAh and Seo Woo, will be featured on KBS 2TV’s “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant” (hereafter “Fun-Staurant”), airing Thursday, October 8, at 8:30 p.m. In particular, the two girls, who look just like Lee Jung-hyun—the techno goddess who shook South Korea at the turn of the century—are expected to unleash their remarkable dance DNA and get viewers watching at home on Thursday evening moving their shoulders.

Lee Jung-hyun’s VCR featured that day began with her younger daughter, Seo Woo, excitedly bouncing on a trampoline in the living room. The sight of baby Seo Woo, whose birth process was shown on “Fun-Staurant,” now grown and jumping energetically on the trampoline, brought smiles to viewers’ faces.

Then, when an excited Seo Woo called out, “Mom!” Lee Jung-hyun played her hit song “Wa,” as if right on cue. As the instrumental intro began, the clever little Seo Woo seemed to recognize her mother’s song and got into the rhythm, making everyone burst out laughing as she struck “Wa”’s trademark finger-microphone pose with her tiny hand.

“Wa,” the song that made Lee Jung-hyun a techno goddess at the turn of the century, has recently been enjoying a global resurgence. Lee Jung-hyun has also filmed a collaboration video with the trending idol group ILLIT. To the upbeat rhythm of “Wa,” a timeless legendary hit, Lee Jung-hyun’s eldest daughter, SeoAh, also showed off an adorable dance that day, bringing laughter. Lee Jung-hyun and sisters SeoAh and Seo Woo then danced enthusiastically to another hit, “Ban.” The scene of the techno mother-daughter trio—Lee Jung-hyun and the sisters SeoAh and Seo Woo—dancing in a state of abandon was truly spectacular.

The “Fun-Staurant” cast, after seeing the extraordinary dance DNA of Lee Jung-hyun and her two daughters, were reportedly amazed, remarking, “It seems the three of them will soon share a stage.” The dance time of the techno mother-daughter trio will be featured on KBS 2TV’s “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,” airing Thursday, October 8, at 8:30 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.