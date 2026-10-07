'Kissing Girl' Jeongsuk of Season 20 spent 10 million won on a matchmaking agency but is still single: “It’s hard to meet someone I want”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Jeongsuk of Season 20 of 'I'm Solo' said she spent 10 million won on a matchmaking agency.

On the 6th, Jeongsuk posted a message and a video on her social media, writing, “I’m spilling the story of spending over 10 million won on a matchmaking agency... Only now am I sharing the experience I paid a lot of money for.”

In the video, an acquaintance was taken aback when Jeongsuk said she had spent 10 million won on a matchmaking agency, asking, “Why is it so expensive?” Jeongsuk recalled, “Because I did it twice. There were more decent people than I expected.”

She added, “Men who are too busy with work to be introduced to women, wealthy people who have a hard time getting introductions through people around them, and people who have lived abroad for a long time also sign up. The experience itself was fine, but if I could go back, I’d regret not trying another matchmaking agency too.”

Jeongsuk expressed her disappointment, saying, “You have to mainly meet the people the managers introduce you to. It’s a system where it’s hard to be introduced to the person I want.” She added, “I feel like I won’t be able to meet men as I get older. (Now) I think I could ask them to introduce me to gems who are hard to meet in ordinary social circles,” suggesting that she intends to actively look for a partner who meets her preferred criteria from now on.

Meanwhile, Jeongsuk appeared on Season 20 of 'I'm Solo,' which airs on SBS Plus and ENA, and had a romantic storyline with Young-ho. During the show, she kissed him without worrying about the cameras, earning the nickname “Kissing Girl” and attracting considerable attention. Jeongsuk and Young-ho later became a real-life couple and even promised to marry, but they broke up.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.