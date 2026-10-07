“Give me my money back, you bastards!” Yang Chi-seung roars over being defrauded of 2 billion won and unveils an “anger song” (“Radio Star”)

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Trainer Yang Chi-seung will unveil an “anger song” expressing his pent-up sorrow over being defrauded of 2 billion won.

Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s “Radio Star,” airing tonight (Wednesday the 7th), will feature Choi Kang-hee, Oh Man-seok, Kim Won-hyo and Yang Chi-seung in a special titled “You Can’t Just Sit Still~” (planned by Choi Yoon-jung; directed by Yoon Hye-jin, Hwang Yun-sang, Byun Da-hee and Yang In-hye).

A video released ahead of the broadcast features a performance of “Donation and Transfer,” an anger song Yang Chi-seung created to express his feelings about the donation-and-transfer fraud involving the gym he had operated for many years, drawing attention. Having gone through a difficult time, Yang lets out the anger and pent-up sorrow he has built up as he sings.

Yang’s roar as he shouts, “Give me my money back, you bastards!!!” leaves the MCs and guests speechless. MC Kim Gu-ra marvels at the song’s addictive rhythm and lyrics, while Oh Man-seok says, “You could bring it to life even more if you sang it in the style of chang,” then performs an impromptu chang-style version of “Donation and Transfer,” drawing attention.

Yang admires Oh Man-seok’s reinterpretation, which heightens the sense of injustice and pent-up sorrow from the very start, saying, “A professor really is a professor.” Kim Gu-ra also praises it, saying, “I thought Sim Bong-sa was about to open his eyes.”

Yang Chi-seung’s performance, which turns pain and anger into song, and his candid story can be seen on “Radio Star,” airing tonight (Wednesday the 7th) at 10:30 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.