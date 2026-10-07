‘Choi Jin-sil’s Daughter’ Choi Jun-hee Finally Lashes Out Over Malicious Comments: “You Crazy XX, What Do You Know?”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Choi Jun-hee, daughter of the late actress Choi Jin-sil, opened up about her feelings regarding malicious comments and revealed how distressed she was.

On the 7th, Choi Jun-hee shared a video on her social media along with the message, “It’s a good thing we only live once. Because I don’t want to go through this whole chaotic mess again... #HangInThereEveryone”

The video showed Choi Jun-hee distressed by malicious comments. She then vented, “Why do you live like that? Why are you acting this way when you were perfectly fine? You crazy XX. I’ve always been like this, ever since I was born. What do you know?” and reacted strongly to the commenters who had left the malicious remarks.

Fans who saw this supported Choi Jun-hee, responding, “Don’t pay so much attention to malicious comments,” “Stay strong,” and “I hope you don’t get hurt,” among other messages.

Meanwhile, last May, Choi Jun-hee held a wedding ceremony with a non-celebrity 11 years her senior.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.