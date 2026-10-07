“A 10 million won company dinner is no problem”... Seo Jang-hoon’s staggering wealth as a “70-billion-won property owner” (“My Genie Secretary”)

[Jung An-ji, Sportschosun] Broadcaster Seo Jang-hoon drew attention by declaring, “A company dinner costing 10 million won or more is fine,” and showing off his extraordinary wealth.

On the 7th, SBS released a preview for “My Genie Secretary” on its YouTube channel, titled “My star Seo Jang-hoon, unrivaled in both height and wealth?!”

In the video, Lee Seo-jin was asked what he envied about Seo Jang-hoon and answered without hesitation, “His wealth.” The production team then asked, “Who has more money?” Lee replied, “Jang-hoon probably has more. I give up,” acknowledging Seo’s wealth. Even Lee, who is said to come from a wealthy family with ties to the financial sector, seemed to concede defeat in the face of Seo’s fortune. The estimated total value of the real estate owned by Seo has been put at around 70 billion won, and his considerable assets have drawn attention.

Lee went on to call Seo “a billionaire,” while Kim Kwang-kyu chimed in, saying, “He’s the richest person among all the wealthy people I’ve met,” and marveling at Seo’s fortune.

A question about company dinner expenses also drew attention to Seo’s generous spending habits. Lee asked, “You’re okay with a company dinner costing 10 million won or more?” and Seo answered without hesitation, “Yes.” Kim reacted in surprise, “You really spend that much on people?” prompting laughter.

The conversation also touched on Seo’s real estate. Lee brought up a building Seo had recently put up for sale and asked, “But why did you put the building up for sale?” Caught off guard, Seo seemed momentarily flustered, then cheekily deflected the question by asking, “How much did you say my net worth was?”—prompting more laughter.

Since both men are known for their blunt way of speaking, they also bickered over their so-called “T” personalities. Seo insisted, “I’m a warm T,” while Kim described Lee as a “prickly T,” highlighting the contrast between the two.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.