Kim Hee-ae looks just like her 86-year-old mother... An elegant mother-daughter duo share OOTDs they took of each other

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Actress Kim Hee-ae showed off her elegant charm, looking just like her 86-year-old mother.

On the 7th, Kim Hee-ae posted photos on her social media along with the caption, “My mom’s and my OOTDs mean even more because we took the photos of each other.”

In the photos, Kim Hee-ae paired a light blue shirt with a black sweater, beige midi skirt and loafers, creating a chic look. With her hair neatly tied back and sunglasses on, she showed off her signature elegance with a relaxed smile.

Kim Hee-ae’s mother completed a comfortable yet polished look by pairing a loose-fitting navy dress with white sneakers. Looking so hale and hearty that it was hard to believe she was 86, she caught the eye as she waved and smiled brightly, exuding a cheerful, relaxed charm.

The mother and daughter photographed each other. Though their outfits were different, they looked just alike in their polished styles, elegant air and relaxed smiles, making for a heartwarming sight.

Kim Hee-ae will star alongside Noh Sang-hyun in JTBC’s new drama Gold Digger, set to air next year. “Gold digger” refers to “a person who dates someone of the opposite sex for money rather than love.” The drama is a mystery romance about a successful middle-aged woman approached by a dangerously alluring young man, as the two continue to doubt and misunderstand each other’s true intentions, wondering whether it is love or a scam. It is based on the British drama of the same name.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.