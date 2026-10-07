Lee Da-hae, due to give birth in November, practices prenatal bonding while gazing at Seven’s face: “Since when did you get so handsome?”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Lee Da-hae shared a glimpse of her happy prenatal bonding routine, repeatedly marveling at the good looks of her husband, singer Seven.

On the 7th, Lee Da-hae posted a video on her social media with the caption, “My handsome husband.”

In the video, Lee Da-hae filmed Seven resting in the chair beside her and marveled anew, saying, “He’s so handsome. He really is so good-looking.” Seven, pleased, asked, “What do you want to eat?” drawing laughter, and Lee Da-hae kept gushing, “Since when did you get so handsome?”

Lee Da-hae continued praising Seven’s looks, saying, “How satisfied are you with your looks?”, “You must be happy to be so satisfied with your appearance,” and “You’re pretty.”

Lee Da-hae was born in 1984 and made her debut in the 2002 Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) drama “Pure Youth Park Jong-cheol.” She has appeared in dramas including “Sweet 18,” “Heaven’s Fate,” “My Girl,” “The Slave Hunters” and “IRIS II,” and married singer Seven in 2023. She is expecting a daughter this coming November.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.