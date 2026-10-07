Choi Dong-seok, divorcing Park Ji-yoon, suddenly deletes thousands of social media photos: “From now on, only good things”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Broadcaster Choi Dong-seok shared a new resolve, saying he had deleted thousands of photos from social media.

On the 7th, Choi posted a message on his Instagram Story saying, “I deleted thousands of photos from social media.”

He added, “Even though clearing things out is more necessary than filling them up, I neglected to do it,” and, “Let’s fill it with only good things from now on.”

He mentioned the need to “clear things out” as he revealed that he had deleted a large number of photos. However, he did not say which photos he deleted or give a specific reason for deciding to clear them out.

The post is drawing attention as Choi Dong-seok, who is going through divorce proceedings with Park Ji-yoon, shares a new mindset through social media.

Meanwhile, Choi Dong-seok and Park Ji-yoon were in the same cohort of announcers at Korean Broadcasting System (KBS). They married in 2009 and have two children. After announcing their separation in 2023, they began divorce proceedings.

Park Ji-yoon currently has custody and parental authority over the children, while Choi Dong-seok sees them through visitation.

During the divorce proceedings, both parties also filed separate lawsuits against alleged affair partners. Both claims were dismissed, but Choi appealed the ruling in the lawsuit he had filed. The appellate ruling in Choi’s damages suit against a man identified as A, whom he accused of being an affair partner, is scheduled for November 16.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.