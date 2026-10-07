Fin.K.L back together in full... Lee Hyori plops down on rehearsal-room floor for a burger mukbang

[Kim Soo-hyun of Sportschosun] A look at Fin.K.L gearing up in earnest ahead of its first full-group activities in about 21 years has been revealed, raising fans’ expectations.

On the 7th, Lee Hyori shared a glimpse of herself practicing dance with her Fin.K.L bandmates in a rehearsal room.

In the released photos, Lee Hyori is sitting on the rehearsal-room floor with her tongue out and a playful expression on her face.

Her makeup-free, understated look and relaxed training clothes as she practices catch the eye.

The sight of all four Fin.K.L members together—not just Lee Hyori, but also Ok Joo-hyun, Lee Jin and Sung Yu Ri—particularly caught fans’ attention. After dance practice, the four sat around on the rehearsal-room floor and ate hamburgers, showing the natural, easygoing atmosphere shared by members who have spent a long time together.

The release of a look at all four Fin.K.L members gathered to prepare for full-group activities has further heightened fans’ expectations.

Earlier, on the 21st of last month, Gemstone E&M said, “We are preparing for Fin.K.L’s full-group activities with the four members: Lee Hyori, Ok Joo-hyun, Lee Jin and Sung Yu Ri.”

It will be the first time in about 21 years that Fin.K.L has embarked on activities as a full group of all four members, since the 2005 digital single album “Forever Fin.K.L.”

Having debuted in 1998 and produced numerous hit songs, including “Forever Love,” “To My Boyfriend,” “Now” and “White,” Fin.K.L is drawing keen interest as fans wonder what the group will look like when it returns after 21 years.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.