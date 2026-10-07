Lee Yi-kyung Makes Surprise Return as MC of 'Brave Detectives: The Chat 3' After Leaving Multiple Variety Shows Amid Private-Life Controversy

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Lee Yi-kyung is returning as an MC of 'Brave Detectives: The Chat 3.'

After leaving several variety shows amid controversy over allegations concerning his private life, he is set to host again at the suggestion of the production team he had worked with.

On the 7th, the team behind E Channel's web variety show 'Brave Detectives: The Chat 3' announced, "Lee Yi-kyung has been selected as an MC for 'Brave Detectives: The Chat 3' and recently completed filming."

The production team explained, "Building on the trust developed while working together on Season 2, the production team was the first to suggest that he appear on the show."

The rapport and trust built in previous seasons became the basis for his return.

'Brave Detectives: The Chat' is a spin-off that covers behind-the-scenes details of cases that E Channel's 'Brave Detectives' was unable to spotlight.

Lee Yi-kyung previously worked as an MC alongside profiler Kwon Il-yong in Season 2. He was also a regular cast member on 'Brave Detectives' from Season 1 through Season 4, maintaining a long-standing relationship with the production team.

Last October, Lee Yi-kyung became embroiled in controversy over allegations concerning his private life. At the time, his agency countered that the claims made by the accuser were false and took legal action.

Afterward, Lee Yi-kyung left the variety shows he had been appearing on, including 'Hangout with Yoo,' while remaining on 'I Am Solo.'

He later resumed his acting career through overseas productions, including Japanese dramas and Vietnamese films. On the 6th, he also appeared on the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 31st Busan International Film Festival.

Following his appearances in overseas productions and at a film festival, he has also announced his return as an MC on 'Brave Detectives: The Chat 3,' kick-starting his domestic variety show activities again.

Meanwhile, 'Brave Detectives: The Chat 3' will be released on the YouTube channel 'Brave Detectives: The Chat' every Friday at 7 p.m., starting on the 9th.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.