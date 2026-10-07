Kim Min: 'I Live Alone' manipulation allegations erupt, but views explode too... 11 videos surpass 40 million combined views

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Videos featuring actor Kim Min on 'I Live Alone' have surpassed 40 million combined views.

As Kim Min and the production team both pushed back against allegations of manipulation surrounding his life in a 90-year-old house, the related videos have continued to draw attention with high view counts.

As of the 7th, 11 major videos about Kim Min on 'I Live Alone,' posted on MBC's official YouTube channel and elsewhere, had surpassed 40.54 million combined views.

A video about life in the old house, running about 32 minutes, drew 5.73 million views, while a video of martial arts training and a meat mukbang drew 5.61 million. The video 'Person Hitting a Punching Bag During a Home Workout' also drew 5.44 million views, and 'All the Rainbow Club Members Cover Their Mouths' surpassed 5.32 million. Pre-release clips, a wood-fire meat mukbang and a baguette mukbang also attracted interest.

On the 2nd, MBC's 'I Live Alone' showed Kim Min living in a roughly 90-year-old house in Dongducheon, Gyeonggi Province.

Kim Min personally operated a generator to supply electricity to the house and repaired its cracked floor with cement. He showed viewers his unusual daily life, chopping firewood, lighting a fire and grilling meat, as well as taking on carpentry work and martial arts training.

The show's ratings also rose. The episode recorded a 6.0% rating among households nationwide, up 2.5 percentage points from the previous episode. The scene of Kim Min teaching children at a hapkido school recorded a peak minute-by-minute rating of 8.4% in the Seoul metropolitan area.

However, allegations of manipulation surfaced in some online communities after the show aired.

Some online users compared past street-view images of the house with footage from the show and pointed out that the house looked different. They also questioned whether using a generator despite utility poles nearby was a setup for the show.

Others offered a counterargument. One online user who identified themself as a field employee of Korea Electric Power Corporation explained that the mere presence of utility poles does not prove that electricity is supplied to the house. The point was that a generator could be used if the meter had been removed.

As the allegations continued, Kim Min issued a statement himself.

In a statement to the press, he emphasized, "There was absolutely no manipulation, staging or setup in what was shown on the broadcast." He explained that the house belonged to an acquaintance with longstanding ties to his family and was a place of special significance to him as well.

He continued, "Viewers may be curious about various things, and I'm very grateful that they seem to have watched so enthusiastically." At the same time, he shared that his heart felt heavy as unexpected stories continued to emerge.

The production team also rejected the manipulation allegations. On the 7th, the 'I Live Alone' team said, "The house featured on the show is indeed where Kim Min actually lives," adding, "The production team did not make any separate changes to it or stage any situations for filming."

The team explained that the generator was being used because of the house's actual electricity situation, not because it was equipment prepared for filming.

A subsequent on-site report by a media outlet said that the generator and punching bag seen on the show, along with wooden chairs and a table and various work materials, were still at the house.

Some of the props seen during the broadcast could not be verified, but those differences alone are not enough to conclude that anything was staged for the show.

Meanwhile, some online questions about Kim Min's life in the old house persist, but both Kim Min and the production team have said there was no manipulation or staging.

With the 11 related videos surpassing 40 million combined views, interest in Kim Min's daily life has continued even after the show aired.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.