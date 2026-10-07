Baek Ji-young Had Another Reason for Disliking Seo In-young... “Why Am I the Only One Getting Scolded?” The Full Story Behind the Dressing-Room Incident

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Baek Ji-young revealed why she used to dislike Seo In-young and recalled how she singled her out and scolded her in a dressing room.

After Seo In-young opened up about how unfairly she felt she had been treated at the time, singer Lyn, who was there, added her recollections by phone, bringing the full story to light.

On the 7th, a video titled “Baek Ji-young’s Real Reason for Disliking Seo In-young Revealed for the First Time (+ Dressing-Room Incident, Witness Account)” was posted on the YouTube channel Seo In-young’s Gaegwacheonseon.

Seo In-young visited Baek Ji-young’s home that day, and they shared a meal and talked about the past.

Baek Ji-young said, “I don’t remember why I disliked you,” and Seo In-young opened up about feeling hurt because, unlike her other colleagues, she felt she wasn’t shown affection.

When Seo In-young mentioned an acquaintance close to Baek Ji-young, Baek recalled what had happened. The acquaintance and Seo had misunderstood each other, and Baek said she had also been influenced by the acquaintance’s feelings.

Baek Ji-young explained, “Those two had misunderstood each other,” adding that because the acquaintance disliked Seo In-young, she had come to dislike her too.

She added, “It had nothing to do with me,” saying she didn’t clearly remember the reason because it wasn’t something she had experienced firsthand.

The two then revisited what had happened in a broadcast station’s dressing room. At the time, Seo In-young had gone to see Lyn, who was sharing a dressing room with Baek Ji-young.

Baek Ji-young recalled telling only Seo In-young to be quiet while Seo and Lyn were laughing and chatting together. She said, “I singled you out,” and admitted, “That was wrong.”

Seo In-young immediately protested, “Why don’t you scold Lyn?” and “I wasn’t the only one talking.”

She admitted that she had also felt envious at the time, seeing how fond Baek Ji-young was of Lyn.

The two called Lyn to clear things up. But Lyn’s recollection of what happened included something Seo In-young had missed.

Lyn explained, “Your voice was loud,” adding that because she was facing Baek Ji-young, she had already sensed the mood. She said she had also signaled to Seo In-young with her eyes that it wasn’t the time to be talking.

Seo In-young retorted, “Then you should’ve nudged me in the side,” but when she heard that Lyn had signaled to her several times, she said, “I had no idea. Am I really this oblivious?”

She admitted, “I didn’t realize it then and just kept talking about myself,” saying she had been so caught up in talking that she failed to read the room.

The two also recalled the moment they later patched things up.

Seo In-young said that when she met Baek Ji-young overseas, she approached her first and said, “I know you don’t like me. Please show me some affection.”

Baek Ji-young also recalled telling Seo In-young at the time that she hoped Seo In-young wouldn’t be hurt.

The two said they had talked about making up again and again whenever they met at events. Laughing, they said it was time to stop talking about the past.

Baek Ji-young also offered advice that day to Seo In-young, whose dream was to hold a concert.

Baek Ji-young said she would join as a guest if Seo In-young held a concert, adding, “I won’t take any money.” Near the end of filming, she showed her warm side, saying, “Next time, let’s meet without our cameras.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.