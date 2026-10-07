Hwang Jung-eum, who once weighed 80 kg, dropped to 47 kg after losing 30 kg: “I cried as I lost it over five months”

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Hwang Jung-eum recalled weighing in the 80-kilogram range after giving birth and shared how she later lost 30 kg in a short period.

On the 7th, a video titled “The Day I Started a Semi-Automatic Diet” was posted on Hwang Jung-eum’s YouTube channel.

That day, while having an enzyme sauna treatment and chatting with people around her, Hwang Jung-eum brought up her health after childbirth and her weight loss.

Hwang Jung-eum said, “My back isn’t good. It became that way when I gave birth,” and shared that her back and pelvis had also started bothering her after childbirth. She added, “I had a vaginal delivery, and my first son, Wang-sik, was born weighing 4.1 kg,” and confessed, “I was in the 80-kilogram range then.” She reportedly had a very difficult time giving birth, as her son was born weighing more than average.

Hwang Jung-eum also recalled her eating habits at the time. She said, “I used to eat a lot of fruit. I would stand and just eat fruit. I remember that.”

Her weight did not drop much even after childbirth. Hwang Jung-eum shared how she felt at the time, saying, “I was 80 kg, and after giving birth I was around 74 to 75 kg. I’d only lost 5 kg. I was completely devastated.”

Hwang Jung-eum later began an intensive weight-loss effort ahead of her return to acting. She said, “From then on, I think I lost 30 kg in five months, going at it like crazy,” adding, “The moment I finally said, ‘Ah, I should stop losing weight now,’ I was 47.7 kg.”

The reason she lost as much as 30 kg in a short period was to return to television dramas. Hwang Jung-eum explained, “It was when I was filming The Undateables. I lost the weight because I was returning to dramas.”

Asked how exactly she lost the weight, Hwang Jung-eum said, “I got massages for two and a half hours. I went every day for five months. Except on weekends, I got massages while crying.”

She also talked about how difficult things were at the time. Hwang Jung-eum recalled, “I was crying and saying, ‘I ate so much—what am I putting myself through all this for?’ Then the director told me, ‘Be grateful that you have work.’” She added, “I stopped crying right away.”

Hwang Jung-eum also candidly expressed regret about her extreme weight loss in the past. She said, “The Undateables didn’t do well. I remember being so upset. I really put everything on the line for that one project just to lose that weight,” adding, “So I don’t think you need to go all in like that. Moderation is best.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.