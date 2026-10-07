'IU Assault Rumor' Leaves Seo In-young Baffled by a Label That Has Followed Her for Years: “We Weren't Even Close”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Seo In-young expressed her frustration over rumors that she had hit IU.

On the 7th, a video titled “The Real Reason Baek Ji-young Disliked Seo In-young Revealed for the First Time (+ Waiting-Room Incident, Eyewitness Testimony)” was posted on the YouTube channel “Seo In-young's Gaegwacheonseon.”

While talking about past encounters with senior colleagues during a visit to Baek Ji-young's home that day, Seo In-young brought up a rumor about herself.

“They said I hit IU. Why would I hit IU?” Seo In-young said, directly denying the rumor that she had assaulted IU. She explained that even a specific story had circulated claiming she took IU to the bathroom and hit IU.

Seo In-young went on to say that she and IU “weren't even close.” Baek Ji-young jokingly shot back, “You must have hit IU because you weren't close,” and the two burst out laughing.

The conversation did not acknowledge the rumor as true; Baek was simply joking in response to Seo In-young's explanation.

The two also talked about the difference between their public images and their real personalities. Baek Ji-young recalled that she hadn't known Seo In-young's other side before they had a proper conversation.

Seo In-young said that in the past she paid close attention to her appearance and style because she didn't want to show her shortcomings. She also recalled another senior colleague sarcastically calling her a “princess.”

She also shared how she was scolded for failing to greet her senior, Yuri of Cool. Seo In-young explained that she hadn't seen Yuri because she was looking in a mirror at the time, and that she apologized after being called out.

Baek Ji-young and Seo In-young also looked back on an incident in a broadcasting-station waiting room. Baek admitted that she had singled out only Seo In-young, who had been chatting with Lyn, and told her to be quiet. Seo In-young shared how hurt she had felt at the time, saying, “I wasn't the only one talking.” They later checked their recollections in a phone call with Lyn and wrapped up the story amid laughter.

Seo In-young had denied the same rumor in the past. On IHQ's “Unnie Is Treating!” in 2021, she said she had never taken IU to the bathroom, and she also addressed the rumor on Mnet's “TMI SHOW” in 2022.

In the latest video, she once again expressed her frustration, saying, “Why would I hit IU?”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.