Hwang Jung-eum speaks out over ‘controversy surrounding giveaway of discarded toys’: “It caused a stir; how things look matters too”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Hwang Jung-eum has spoken out about the controversy surrounding a free toy giveaway she held in the past. She explained how the giveaway, which she had organized with good intentions, led to an unexpected misunderstanding, and expressed regret and reflection.

On the 7th, footage of Hwang Jung-eum going for an enzyme bath as part of her weight-loss efforts was posted on her YouTube channel.

That day, Hwang Jung-eum chatted naturally with fans nearby as she received the enzyme bath. During the conversation, they also discussed the past controversy over her free toy giveaway. One fan said, “I really liked that.”

In response, Hwang Jung-eum explained what had happened at the time. “I had to move when I was doing the giveaway, but I hadn’t finished sorting through all the toys. I posted them while I was still organizing,” she said. “I just posted them and got started. Trying to give them away quickly caused a stir.”

She added, “I think how things look matters too,” reflecting on what had fallen short in the giveaway process at the time.

Last February, Hwang Jung-eum held a free toy giveaway at her home in Itaewon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. At the time, she announced, “I’m giving away toys for free. They’re toys my child used and kept clean, so anyone who needs them can feel free to take them.”

The controversy erupted after photos showed the toys placed on the ground near a waste collection area. Some internet users reacted, “Wasn’t this dumping rather than a giveaway?” and “There’s no thought behind it.” Some also pointed out that one of the toys had a broken-off handle. As the controversy spread, some media outlets criticized the giveaway, describing it as a “waste giveaway.”

The mood changed after an internet user who said they had actually taken part in the giveaway posted online. Person A explained what had happened, saying, “The article made it sound strange. The toys didn’t look like waste.” They continued, “The children’s items and books were being given away for free in a spacious yard, while the adults’ clothes, bags, shoes and other items were being sold in a flea-market-style event.”

Hwang Jung-eum also commented directly on the post, writing, “Thank you. Since the article wasn’t true anyway, I hadn’t responded...” and, “I’m giving away all the toys, baby clothes and books, so please spread the word.” She expressed her frustration over the coverage at the time.

In the video, Hwang Jung-eum revisited the controversy and explained her position, while reflecting on how important it is to consider how a giveaway looks to others.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.