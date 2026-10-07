'55-Year-Old' Ko So-young Shocked by Results Showing Her Body Age Is 58: “So Shocking, It Makes Me Depressed”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Ko So-young revealed that she was shocked when a body-age test showed a result higher than her actual age.

On the 7th, a video titled “Ko So-young’s All-Time Best Tips for Slowing Aging—Follow Them and You’re Sure to Look Younger (Treatment Information, Anyone Can Do It)” was posted on the YouTube channel “Ko So-young.”

That day, Ko So-young visited a hospital to discuss the results of tests she had taken earlier. She said she had been tested for things including her immune system and body age, then began, “My body age came out really high, you know.”

When a medical professional explained, “It came out as 58,” Ko So-young described how startled she had been by the higher-than-expected result.

Ko So-young said, “I’m 55, and just thinking, ‘Wow, it’s older than I am,’ was so shocking.”

She said she found herself thinking, “I guess my body has gotten old,” and admitted, “That makes me feel depressed, too.”

The figure was a test result featured in the video; the specific testing method and criteria for calculating body age were not disclosed.

The medical professional who conducted the consultation pointed to the part of the test results related to hormone balance and explained that Ko So-young had managed herself strictly for a long time. They also discussed mental energy expenditure and stress.

In response, Ko So-young shared that she had previously received counseling from a mental health professional. She said she had been told that her condition was like that of “an idol trainee who was completely exhausted,” and added, “I really want to work hard. But now I don’t have any energy.”

She said she had also set high standards for her usual health routine.

Ko So-young said, “I think I am a little strict with myself,” explaining that when health checkup results are scored, she finds herself wanting to get a perfect score.

The medical professional advised her that, rather than insisting on perfect management, it was important to find habits she could maintain without feeling stressed. They also encouraged Ko So-young to be a little less strict with herself.

Ko So-young said her perspective had also been changing recently. She said she was trying to do things “a little less perfectly, a bit more casually,” adding that she used to clean the whole house before a shoot but now tidies up just enough.

She added that she had thought, “It’s okay even like this. Nothing much happens,” and had heard people say she seemed more relatable. She said she also wanted to change her health habits gradually rather than become overly fixated on managing her health.

Meanwhile, Ko So-young also shared her experiences with diet and skincare that day. She said she doesn’t usually enjoy sugary drinks and tries to avoid fried foods, and that she once stopped a laser treatment midway because of the heat. “Everyone has what works for them. Just because I like it or have tried it doesn’t mean it’s good for everyone,” she said.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.