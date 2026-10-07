'Owner of a 23-Billion-Won Building' Park Jung-soo Considers Moving Into Senior Living Community With 2.2-Billion-Won Deposit: “I Really Like It”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Park Jung-soo toured a senior living community with a 2.2-billion-won deposit and a monthly fee of 5 million won, and considered moving in.

After checking out the spacious living areas and amenities, Park showed interest in the facility. Park owns a building in Apgujeong estimated to be worth about 23 billion won.

A video titled “Moving-In Costs Alone: 2.2 Billion Won? Park Jung-soo Visits Magok VL Le West, a Senior Living Community for Korea’s Top 1%” was released on the YouTube channel “You Can’t Stop Park Jung-soo Anyway.”

That day, Park explained why the senior living community had caught her interest, saying, “Honestly, these days it’s hard to find someone to help me, and you never know what might suddenly happen.” Park added that some of her colleagues live at the facility and said she had come to look around for herself.

Park looked around the restaurant, spaces for cultural classes, a singing practice room and movie-viewing facilities. Delighted to learn that the singing practice room could be booked and used free of charge, she said, “I like this the best,” and, “It’s just my kind of thing.”

Park then checked the move-in costs for each unit size. According to the information presented in the video, an 18-pyeong unit required a deposit of 750 million to 780 million won and a monthly fee of 2.15 million won for one person or 2.9 million won for two.

The largest unit, at 49 pyeong, was presented as requiring a 2.2-billion-won deposit and a monthly fee of 5 million won for two people. Hearing this, Park laughed and said, “So I have to hold on to that 2.2 billion won no matter what.”

Park also gave candid assessments while touring the units. Of the 18-pyeong unit, which came with a bed, sofa and other furniture, she said, “It looks like it would be really nice to live in alone.” But when told that residents had to furnish the larger units themselves, she asked, “Why don’t they provide the furniture? It’s expensive, too.”

The staff member explained that many people choose larger units to live in as a couple and bring their existing household belongings with them.

The 49-pyeong unit was the one that most caught Park’s interest. After seeing its three bedrooms, spacious living room and ample storage, she expressed her satisfaction, saying, “I like this size.”

Park went on to point out, “It’s not as though the 2.2 billion won disappears; it’s money I’m paying as a deposit.” The staff member also explained that the deposit would be returned, and Park said it could be worth considering for someone who could afford the monthly fee of 5 million won.

Park also listened closely to the explanation that residents could move back home after living there for a set period.

Park also said she preferred spacious units, saying, “Of all the sizes I’ve seen, this is the one I like best.” As she wrapped up the visit, she added, “I’ll think about the 49-pyeong unit,” but she did not make a decision to move in.

Park also shared some of the difficulties she has experienced in later life. “Now that I’m in my mid-70s, I’ve lost about 4 centimeters in height,” she said, explaining that it had become harder to reach things stored up high. She suggested placing storage at a level that is convenient for seniors.

The video also introduced in-unit emergency buttons, radar sensors that detect unusual movement, and the health management center’s 24-hour emergency response system. Park agreed that unexpected situations can arise as people get older and valued being able to get help nearby.

Park recently drew attention by revealing the Apgujeong building she owns through her newly launched YouTube channel. The real estate industry estimated the building’s value at about 23 billion won.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.