Swings reverses his vasectomy eight years later... Why he changed his mind after saying, “I won’t have kids”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Rapper Swings said he underwent a reversal about eight years after having a vasectomy.

He explained that he had decided to have the surgery because he did not want children, but his mind changed after he watched a film featuring fathers raising children.

A video titled “What did he do and then undo..? Asking reversal expert Swings about his next reversal target” was posted on the YouTube channel VIVO TV on the 7th.

That day, Song Eun-yi and Kim Sook called Swings to hear about his experience with tattoo removal. His story about removing tattoos and closing his earring holes to focus on acting unexpectedly led to a confession that he had undergone a vasectomy reversal.

Swings said, “I had a vasectomy and then had it reversed.” When the two were surprised, he joked, “From now on, my nickname is Boomerang Swings.”

Asked why he had had the surgery and what prompted him to decide on a reversal, Swings said, “When I was young, I made up my mind that I definitely wasn’t going to have kids.”

He recalled that medical staff had told him to come back within a certain period if he changed his mind, and that even nearly seven years after the surgery, his thinking had not changed much.

But watching a film began to change his mind. Swings confessed that his eyes welled up as he watched “fathers raising daughters, fathers raising sons, things like that.”

He said he eventually returned to the hospital and, “I had it reversed, and it went miraculously well. It was about eight years later,” adding, “I became able to have children.” Song Eun-yi and Kim Sook congratulated him.

Swings also shared his views on how to accept a change in one’s thinking.

“I don’t regret it either. People change, you know,” he said, adding, “If you’ve changed your mind, I think it’s good to bravely acknowledge to yourself that you’ve changed.”

He added, “It’s painful when your heart is on the left but your actions are on the right,” drawing agreement from the two.

That day, Swings said he was also making changes to his appearance so he could take on a variety of roles as an actor.

Explaining why he is removing his tattoos, he said, “I wanted to show you my attitude toward acting. I’m serious,” adding that he is now pursuing in earnest the acting he had wanted to do since he was young.

He said he had already undergone tattoo removal four times but would need about ten more sessions. He said he understood the cost to be about 600,000 won per session, and confessed that the pain made him quickly turn off the social media livestream he started during the procedure.

Meanwhile, when Song Eun-yi and Kim Sook asked if there was anything else he wanted to have reversed, Swings replied, “I do kind of want to go back to when I had a low body-fat percentage,” drawing laughter.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.