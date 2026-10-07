Lee Ji-hoon's wife Miura Ayane reveals the “decisive move” behind her IVF success: “I took herbal medicine and got acupuncture at a Korean medicine clinic”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Lee Ji-hoon's wife, Miura Ayane, candidly shared her experience preparing for pregnancy with a fan who is preparing for a second round of IVF.

On the 6th, Miura Ayane held a Q&A session with her fans.

That day, a fan asked Miura Ayane, “I’m preparing for a second round of IVF... What’s the secret to success?”

Having experienced IVF when she was pregnant with her first daughter, Rui, and now as she prepares for a second pregnancy, Miura Ayane answered based on her own experience.

Miura Ayane revealed, “I went to a Korean medicine clinic! I had herbal medicine prescribed and took it, and got acupuncture!”

She went on to share her thoughts based on her own experience: “Infertility doctors have mixed views, but I highly recommend it!”

Lee Ji-hoon and Miura Ayane, who is Japanese, married in 2021. They welcomed their first daughter, Rui, in 2024 and are now awaiting the birth of their second child.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.