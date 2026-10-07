Kim Jong-min’s wife, 11 years his junior, conceives naturally: “It’s a boy... due in March next year” (The Return of Superman)

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yun-seon] Kim Jong-min will welcome a son in March next year.

On the episode of KBS 2TV’s The Return of Superman aired on the 7th, Kim Jong-min announced that he was going to be a father and revealed the baby’s sex.

Kim Jong-min received congratulations that day after saying, “I finally became a dad,” and adding, “The pregnancy is currently at 17 weeks.” He said, “I quit drinking and prepared for a year,” and shared that they had succeeded in conceiving naturally after efforts including abstaining from alcohol, managing their diet, and exercising.

Kim Jong-min said he found out about the pregnancy while traveling in China. He said, “We had a trip to Beijing planned for June, and while we were walking around the Great Wall, my wife said her stomach hurt,” adding, “We took a pregnancy test, and it showed two lines.”

He explained the baby’s prenatal nickname: “Since we found out about the pregnancy in Beijing, we call the baby ‘Beijjing’—‘Jjingi’ for short.”

Kim Jong-min, who said he had several dreams associated with the pregnancy, said, “I dreamed I was feeding milk to a calf, and a few days later I dreamed I was picking and eating grapes. I also dreamed that a spotted deer kept running around while I was at home.”

When Lalal, after hearing this, wondered about the baby’s sex, Kim Jong-min beamed and said, “It’s a boy. That’s so reassuring.”

Meanwhile, Kim Jong-min married an entrepreneur 11 years his junior in April last year.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.