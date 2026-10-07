Hwang Shin-hye decides to refuse life-sustaining treatment for daughter Lee Jin-yi: “Worried her children might feel guilty” (“Let’s Live Together”)

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Hwang Shin-hye registered an advance directive for life-sustaining treatment to ease the burden on her daughter, Lee Jin-yi.

The episode of KBS 2TV’s “Let’s Live Together with Hwang Shin-hye,” which aired on the 7th, showed Hwang Shin-hye, Shin Gye-sook and Yang Jeong-ah visiting a public health center for health checkups.

That day, the three visited a life-sustaining treatment counseling room. Hwang said she had long been interested in an advance directive for life-sustaining treatment, a document recording in advance one’s wish not to receive life-sustaining treatment if they reach the end-of-life process.

An advance directive for life-sustaining treatment is a system through which adults aged 19 or older document in advance their wishes not to receive or to discontinue life-sustaining treatment if they reach the end-of-life process, as well as their intention to use hospice care. It has legal effect only if completed after receiving a sufficient explanation at a designated registration agency, and the person can change or withdraw it at any time.

“I heard my mother had applied to refuse life-sustaining treatment about 10 years ago,” Hwang said, adding, “I could tell she did it to make things easier for her children.”

She continued, “I’ve also been thinking about registering an advance directive for life-sustaining treatment for several years. It’s something you do with your children in mind, but from a child’s perspective, having to make the decision themselves could stay with them as a source of guilt.”

Hwang registered an advance directive for life-sustaining treatment that day with Shin Gye-sook. Yang Jeong-ah said, “I’m certain about what I want, but I’ll discuss it with my family before proceeding.”

After completing the registration, Hwang confided, “I have mixed feelings. I used to do things only for my parents, and now I’m doing this for my children.”

Hwang later told her daughter, Lee Jin-yi, that she had registered an advance directive for life-sustaining treatment. Lee calmly responded, “Mom has talked about things like that with the family at home for quite a long time, so it doesn’t feel surprising.”

When Hwang said, “I did it for you,” Lee replied, “I don’t know whether I should say thank you or what,” prompting laughter.

Hwang also said, “I feel relieved to have done something I’d only ever thought about,” adding, “For the past few years, I’ve found myself thinking a lot about life and death.”

Hwang said, “I feel relieved to have done something I’d only ever thought about,” adding, “For the past few years, I’ve found myself thinking a lot about life and death.”

Her mother’s illness was also one factor that led Hwang to think seriously about life and death. Recalling when her mother underwent surgery for stomach cancer in 2019, Hwang said, “After the surgery, my mother gave me 10 million won. She was worried about hospital bills, treatment costs and things like that.”

She continued, “It doesn’t make sense to worry about money more than health, does it? My stingy mother, who didn’t even know how to spend money, had saved it all. I was shocked at the time. I was angry, but at the same time, I felt heavy-hearted.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.