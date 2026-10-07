“Even if we have to play dirty, we have to win”... South Korea’s women’s basketball team beats China and gets past the 226-cm giant (You Quiz on the Block)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] South Korea’s women’s national basketball team shared the story behind winning Asian Games gold for the first time in 12 years, after defeating China, whose players boast overwhelming physical advantages.

The women’s national basketball team, which won gold at the Asian Games for the first time in 12 years, appeared on tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block,” broadcast on the 7th.

The gold medal at this Asian Games was South Korea’s first in women’s basketball in 12 years.

Recalling the time, captain Kang I-seul said, “I left for the Games doubting myself and without any confidence, but we miraculously won the gold medal.”

After going through two rounds of qualifying, South Korea faced world powerhouse China in the semifinals. China was a strong title contender, led by 226-cm Zhang Ziyu, considered the tallest player ever and one of the world’s top prospects. The game was essentially a final.

Above all, the team’s biggest concern was how to stop Zhang Ziyu. Lee Hae-ran laughed and said, “I was worried about how we could stop Zhang, but honestly, you can’t stop her.”

At 226 cm, Zhang Ziyu’s height was truly imposing. Even when Lee Hae-ran stretched her arm as far as she could, she could not reach Zhang. Recalling how desperate things were at the time, Kang I-seul candidly said, “What do we do? We have to win even if we play dirty,” drawing laughs.

The South Korean team tried every means at its disposal to stop Zhang Ziyu. But Kang I-seul admitted, “Even after all that, we couldn’t stop her.”

That did not mean the players had expected to lose before the game. Lee So-hee said, “To be honest, I didn’t think we were going to lose,” adding, “I’d never actually seen Zhang Ziyu before.”

She went on to explain her game strategy of using her strength, speed: “I thought, ‘We’re going to give up points anyway, so let’s give them up quickly and make use of Zhang Ziyu.’”

Lee So-hee said, “I think I’m fast because I’m short. Speed is one of my strengths.” In fact, she countered by quickly scoring three points after allowing China two. She led South Korea’s offense by moving quickly into attack on fast breaks and making a string of three-pointers.

In the end, South Korea’s women’s basketball team defeated China, whose overwhelming height was a major advantage, by making the most of its own strengths in speed and outside shooting. The team went on to win gold at the Asian Games, achieving the valuable feat of reclaiming the top spot after 12 years.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.