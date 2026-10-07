Seo In-young Tells Lyn, Who Sang at Her First Wedding, “Too Embarrassed to Reach Out”... Teases “Wedding-Song Follow-Up Service” for Remarriage

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Seo In-young told Lyn, who sang at her first wedding, that she planned to get married again.

In response to Seo In-young’s confession that she had been too embarrassed to reach out, Lyn replied that Seo should call on her again, and the production team added a caption reading “wedding-song follow-up service” to heighten the humor.

On the 7th, a video titled “The Real Reason Baek Ji-young Disliked Seo In-young Revealed for the First Time (+ Dressing-Room Incident, Witness Testimony)” was posted on the YouTube channel “Seo In-young’s Gaegwacheonseon.”

Seo In-young visited Baek Ji-young’s home that day and talked about something that had happened in a broadcasting station dressing room. She recalled going there to see Lyn and getting scolded by Baek Ji-young.

During their conversation, Baek Ji-young asked whether Seo was still in touch with Lyn: “When was the last time you contacted Sejin?”

Seo In-young replied, “Sejin sang at my first wedding, remember?” She went on to confess that she hadn’t been able to bring herself to contact Lyn, who had sung at her first wedding, saying, “I’m really too embarrassed to reach out.”

Baek Ji-young immediately called Lyn. She explained that Seo In-young was at her house filming a YouTube video with her, and Seo In-young warmly greeted Lyn as well.

Seo In-young then said, “Unnie, I’m getting married again.” In response to her playful declaration that she would marry again, Lyn told her to call on her. The production team added the caption “wedding-song follow-up service” to the scene.

As their conversation revived the bond formed when Lyn sang at Seo In-young’s first wedding, all three burst out laughing.

Lyn then added her own recollection of the dressing-room incident. Seo In-young said she and Lyn had both been chatting, but only she had been scolded, and expressed her disappointment: “Why didn’t you scold Lyn?” and “I wasn’t the only one making noise.”

Baek Ji-young also acknowledged that she had singled out Seo In-young and told only her to be quiet, saying, “That wasn’t right.”

But Lyn explained that she had read the room and signaled to Seo In-young with her eyes several times, saying, “Your voice was loud.” Seo In-young, who hadn’t realized, said sheepishly, “Am I really that oblivious?”

Seo In-young also spoke about her boyfriend that day. When Baek Ji-young’s concert came up, she said, “I’ll come with my boyfriend,” and asked for advice on how to make the relationship work, adding, “I really want things to go well this time.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.