‘47-year-old’ Han Da-gam endured despite being advised to have sedation... The tense, emotional moment she gave birth to her son (‘The Return of Superman’)

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Actress Han Da-gam endured the pain so she could see her son, despite being advised to have sedation, and eventually held her healthy baby boy in her arms.

The birth of 47-year-old Han Da-gam, the oldest mother in the entertainment industry, was shown on KBS 2TV’s The Return of Superman, which aired on the 7th.

That day, Han Da-gam appeared more nervous than usual as she headed to the hospital to give birth. “My condition is about 70 out of 100,” she said, seeming somewhat subdued.

When her husband voiced concern, saying, “You said there hadn’t been much fetal movement yesterday or today, either,” Han Da-gam let out a deep sigh. But when her husband seemed more nervous than she was, she instead put on a brave face, saying, “I think you’re more nervous than I am.”

At the hospital, Han Da-gam tried to calm herself with encouragement from her parents and husband. Even so, she revealed her anxiety, saying, “Why does my stomach hurt so much?”

As she underwent surgery, Han Da-gam complained of pain, saying, “The right side hurts.” Watching her, Ralral explained, “It feels uncomfortable because only the lower half of the body is anesthetized. They could use general anesthesia, but these days, because people want to see the baby, they often have sedation after seeing the baby.”

When Han Da-gam continued to complain of pain, the doctor advised her, “If it’s too difficult, you can have sedation.” But after being told the baby would be out soon, Han Da-gam decided to endure it a little longer. A short while later, Chaltteok’s loud cry rang through the operating room.

When Han Da-gam saw her son for the first time, her eyes welled up with emotion. Her husband came into the delivery room and, as soon as he saw Chaltteok, spoke to him: “Chaltteok, it’s Dad. You’ve heard my voice every day, right?” Chaltteok seemed to recognize his father’s voice and stopped crying right away, making for a touching moment.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.