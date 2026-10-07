‘Busan’s Ohtani’ Ha Hyeon-seung turns down the Yankees’ 4 billion won offer... and lands a record 1.6 billion won KBO signing bonus

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Baseball prospect Ha Hyeon-seung, known as the “Ohtani of Busan,” has reportedly broken the all-time record for a KBO League rookie signing bonus.

Ha Hyeon-seung, nicknamed the “Ohtani of Busan” for his outstanding talent as both a pitcher and a hitter, appeared on tvN’s You Quiz on the Block, which aired on the 7th.

Introducing Ha Hyeon-seung, Yoo Jae-suk said, “He was already a well-known player, but what he did this time was truly amazing. It’s been a while since I watched baseball and felt that exhilarated, thinking, ‘He really is an ace.’”

Ha Hyeon-seung drew attention for his exceptional ability as both a pitcher and a hitter, and was rated the No. 1 rookie player in the country. He was later selected by the Kiwoom Heroes with the first overall pick in the KBO rookie draft.

Ha Hyeon-seung was a prospect whose chances of joining Major League Baseball in the United States had even been discussed. He drew even more attention after reports that he turned down an offer worth 4 billion won from the New York Yankees and chose the KBO instead.

Ha Hyeon-seung’s signing bonus also drew interest on the show. Yoo Jae-suk congratulated him, saying, “You’ve brought us some very fresh news. Congratulations,” before asking about the bonus.

Yoo Jae-suk said, “The topic of conversation is whether Ha Hyeon-seung will surpass the KBO League’s all-time highest rookie signing bonus of 1 billion won.”

The previous record for a KBO rookie signing bonus was 1 billion won, which Han Ki-ju received when he joined the KIA Tigers in 2006.

Asked about the possibility of breaking the record, Ha Hyeon-seung candidly said, “For now, I think it’s always better to break it if I can.”

According to reports published after the show, Ha Hyeon-seung’s final signing bonus was 1.6 billion won. He thus made history by raising the previous KBO rookie signing bonus record of 1 billion won into the mid-1-billion-won range.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.