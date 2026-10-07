'Busan’s Shohei Ohtani' Ha Hyeon-seung: Why He Turned Down the Yankees’ 4 Billion Won Offer—“The Dream Won Out” (You Quiz)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Baseball prospect Ha Hyeon-seung, known as “Busan’s Shohei Ohtani,” explained why he turned down a massive offer from the storied Major League Baseball team the New York Yankees and chose to join the KBO League.

Ha Hyeon-seung appeared on tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block,” which aired on the 7th. He earned the nickname “Busan’s Shohei Ohtani” for his outstanding talent as both a pitcher and a hitter.

Ha made headlines in June this year when he turned down an offer worth 4 billion won from the New York Yankees and opted to join the KBO League.

That day, Yoo Jae-suk asked Ha, “According to rumors circulating, I hear it wasn’t just a 4 billion won signing bonus—they also offered a house where your whole family could live together in the U.S., unlimited round-trip plane tickets, and even a handwritten letter from the team owner.”

Ha replied modestly, “I’m simply grateful that they thought so highly of me and that a good team took an interest in me.”

Given that the New York Yankees are one of the most storied teams in Major League Baseball, Yoo Jae-suk asked whether Ha had been swayed by the offer.

Yoo asked, “An offer from a place like that could really sway you, and it would confirm that ‘this is truly a top-tier rookie.’ Did you talk it over with your parents?”

Ha said his parents had also respected his decision.

“My parents have always respected my choices,” he said. “My dream was to play in front of Korean professional baseball fans, so I guess I couldn’t overcome that dream.”

He candidly explained that he chose the stage of Korean professional baseball he had dreamed of for a long time over the huge offer and the extraordinary terms, which could even have guaranteed him a life in the United States.

Ha has drawn attention as a prospect with exceptional talent both on the mound and at the plate, earning the nickname “Busan’s Shohei Ohtani.” He was later selected by the Kiwoom Heroes as the overall No. 1 pick in the KBO rookie draft and is attracting high expectations after signing a rookie signing bonus of 1.6 billion won, one of the largest in league history.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.