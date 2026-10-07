Han Ga-in Declared “I Can’t Do This” Two Days Before Her Wedding... “♥ Yeon Jung-hoon Even Came to the Set”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Han Ga-in opened up about how she declared she wouldn’t get married just two days before her wedding to Yeon Jung-hoon.

On the 7th, a video titled “Han Ga-in’s Honest Review: I Kept Running and My Body Changed Dramatically in Just Six Months” was posted on the YouTube channel With Sean.

That day, Han Ga-in confessed, “I don’t think I’d ever talked about this anywhere, but even up until two days before the wedding, I was saying I wasn’t getting married.” She added, “‘I’m not doing it. I can’t,’ I said, and my husband even came to the set.”

The conflict reportedly began with Yeon Jung-hoon’s friends coming from the United States to attend the wedding. Han Ga-in recalled, “I was busy filming, and when I saw my husband spending time with his friends and looking so caught up in everything, I thought it would be a problem if he kept acting that way after we got married. So I said, ‘I can’t get married. I can’t do this.’”

She continued, “My husband is a night owl, and I’m a complete early bird. For him, 2 or 3 a.m. wasn’t that late, but for me it was the middle of the night. I thought, ‘How can you stay out until 2 or 3?’ I just couldn’t understand it. We had different schedules.”

Han Ga-in also revealed, “I had absolutely no intention of getting married before I turned 30.” She said, “If I were to get married, I wanted to marry someone with a big age gap. I grew up with an absence where my dad should have been, so I wanted someone who could hold me warmly and protect me like a father. I wanted an age gap of at least eight years, but none of that came true.”

She laughed and added, “I can plan the little things, but the big plans never seem to work out. Still, we’ve been doing well for over 20 years now.”

Talking about her first impression of Yeon Jung-hoon, she confessed, “Honestly, I wasn’t that impressed. I didn’t like how he was kind to everyone. Couldn’t he be just as kind to everyone else as he was to me? I like someone who is kind only to me.” She added, “So I thought he was a really good person, but that it would be really hard if he had a girlfriend.”

She also revealed, “I had preconceived notions because I’d heard he studied abroad and majored in art, but when I got to know him, he wasn’t like that. I think the wall around my heart gradually came down.”

Han Ga-in said she opened her heart because of Yeon Jung-hoon’s steady efforts. She said, “My husband really put a lot of effort into winning me over and treated me so well. Even when he wasn’t filming, he waited for me every day and bought meals for everyone on our staff, and we naturally grew closer. He also became close with my manager, to the point that my manager would go over to my husband’s house every day.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.