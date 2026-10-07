Yoo Jae-suk’s act from 10 years ago becomes another heartwarming anecdote... Kim Ji-won: “He tore it open with his teeth so I wouldn’t get splashed” (You Quiz on the Block)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Kim Ji-won shared a heartwarming story about Yoo Jae-suk, whom she appeared alongside on SBS’s Running Man 10 years ago. She expressed her gratitude as she recalled how Yoo personally tore open a wrapper with his teeth so she wouldn’t get splashed with water.

Actress Kim Ji-won appeared on tvN’s You Quiz on the Block, which aired on the 7th, and talked about various things with Yoo Jae-suk.

That day, Kim Ji-won greeted Yoo Jae-suk warmly when they met again after a long time.

The two first met through SBS’s Running Man about 10 years ago. Kim Ji-won, who was in her mid-20s at the time, recalled her past with Yoo Jae-suk and shared a special heartwarming anecdote.

“You have a million and one heartwarming stories about you, and I came prepared to add a million and two,” Kim Ji-won said, drawing laughter.

She then brought up a water-splashing game they played on Running Man at the time.

“There was a game where you got splashed with water, but if you tore open the wrapper quickly, you were exempt from the penalty,” Kim Ji-won said. “Back then, you tore the wrapper with your teeth, going ‘Aaargh!’ because you wanted to keep me from getting splashed.”

Footage from the broadcast shows Yoo Jae-suk tearing open the wrapper with his teeth so Kim Ji-won wouldn’t get splashed, helping her avoid the penalty.

After hearing Kim Ji-won’s story, Yoo Jae-suk laughed and said, “Is that really a heartwarming anecdote?”

But Kim Ji-won said that, with time, she had come to appreciate anew the thoughtfulness Yoo Jae-suk had shown, which she hadn’t fully recognized at the time.

“I didn’t realize it then, but now I understand a little more how precious teeth are,” Kim Ji-won said, expressing her gratitude for Yoo Jae-suk’s action.

Yoo Jae-suk also smiled as he listened to Kim Ji-won explain that, with time, she had realized the small gesture she had thought little of 10 years earlier had been an act of consideration for her.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.