Kim Ji-won: So Beautiful in Person That Even Yoo Jae-suk Raves, “Whatever She Did, She Was Destined to End Up Here” (You Quiz on the Block)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Kim Ji-won shared how she embarked on an acting career after being street-cast in middle school.

Actress Kim Ji-won appeared on tvN’s You Quiz on the Block, which aired on the 7th, and talked about various topics with Yoo Jae-suk.

Asked what inspired her to dream of becoming an actress, Kim Ji-won said, “When I was young, I didn’t think about this field at all. I dreamed of becoming a kindergarten teacher.” She added, “But when I was cast in middle school, the direction of my life changed completely.”

Yoo Jae-suk mentioned Kim Ji-won’s distinctive aura and said, “As I always say, there are people like that even if they never dreamed of going into this field. Whether you were a kindergarten teacher or an office worker, you would have ended up here someday. That’s how much you stand out.”

Recalling when she was street-cast, Kim Ji-won shared the unusual story of how it happened.

She said, “Back then, street casting was common. Mine was more like neighborhood casting.” She continued, “I was walking down the street, bickering with a friend from my neighborhood, when a man called out to me and gave me his business card.”

She added, “He said he had come to bring kimchi to his older sister and happened to meet me.”

She hadn’t been certain from the outset that she would pursue a career in entertainment. Kim Ji-won candidly shared how she felt at the time, saying, “At first, I wondered, ‘Could this person be a scammer?’” She added, “Back then, getting a business card at such a young age felt so exciting and wonderful.”

She went on to reveal that she had unexpectedly passed an audition she had attended out of curiosity, drawing attention.

In particular, Kim Ji-won revealed that she had almost debuted as a singer rather than an actress.

Kim Ji-won said, “At first, I was a singer trainee for two to three years.” She added, “I was at the same agency as singer Younha, and I even got to play the piano during one of her performances.”

An ordinary girl who dreamed of becoming a kindergarten teacher entered the entertainment industry after being unexpectedly street-cast, then went on to establish herself as an actress after training as a singer.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.