Exchange Season 4's Jihyun, who seemed set to marry Won-kyu, tearfully reveals their breakup: “My heart feels heavy”

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yun-seon] Park Ji-hyun of Exchange Season 4 revealed that she and Jung Won-kyu, whom she had gotten back together with, had broken up again, and became tearful.

On the 7th, a video titled “Tokyo 2 Nights, 3 Days Vlog | And a Story I Want to Share” was posted on the YouTube channel “I'm Jihyun.”

That day, Park Ji-hyun personally announced her breakup with Jung Won-kyu, saying, “Won-kyu and I have decided not to keep seeing each other.”

She added, “I think we were a couple who, in any case, received a lot of attention through the show Exchange, and I hope this video doesn't cause Won-kyu any harm or hurt him.”

Park Ji-hyun did not disclose the specific reason for the breakup. She said, “Just as every meeting leads to a parting, it seems we've also come to a parting, like everyone does in a relationship,” and, “I think not talking about why we broke up and moving on is a consideration for the other person and a way of showing respect for the time we once spent loving each other.”

She added, “Although our relationship as a couple is over, I hope he is doing really well as a person and is happy, and that things go well for him in the future.”

Park Ji-hyun said, “It would be a lie to say I was completely fine after we broke up. There were difficult times and moments when my heart hurt, but I will work hard to live the rest of my life well.”

She continued, “As I was saying this, I thought I shouldn't cry in case it caused some unnecessary misunderstanding, but the truth is, my heart feels very heavy,” adding, “But I've been doing well, and I'll continue to do well,” as her eyes welled up with tears.

Meanwhile, Park Ji-hyun appeared on the TVING dating reality show Exchange Season 4, which ended last January, and reunited with her former partner, Jung Won-kyu. The two continued dating publicly after the show and received many congratulations after being reported to be a couple preparing to marry, but in the end, they have gone their separate ways again.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.