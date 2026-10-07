Every Project Was a Hit, Yet... Kim Ji-won Says, “I’m Afraid I’ll Be Forgotten”—Her Candid Thoughts on Her Hiatus (You Quiz on the Block)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Kim Ji-won candidly opened up about the anxiety she feels during each hiatus from acting.

Actress Kim Ji-won appeared on tvN’s You Quiz on the Block, which aired on the 7th, and talked about various topics with Yoo Jae-suk.

Kim Ji-won has built a solid filmography, earning positive responses for every project she has appeared in, including Descendants of the Sun and My Liberation Notes. But she said that, unlike her impressive achievements, she feels a particular kind of anxiety during the breaks between projects.

That day, Yoo Jae-suk brought up Kim Ji-won’s hiatuses. “I hear that once her hiatus reaches six months, Kim Ji-won gets anxious, thinking, ‘What if people forget me?’” he said.

He went on to explain, based on his own experience, the psychological changes entertainers feel while on hiatus.

Yoo Jae-suk empathized with Kim Ji-won, saying, “It varies from person to person, but people who have been actively working in broadcasting say, ‘I want to take a little break.’ They’re happy in the second month of a hiatus, but by the third month they get anxious and do something—then, once that passes, they get anxious.”

Kim Ji-won nodded and agreed, saying, “That’s right.” She candidly described how her anxiety grows the longer her hiatus lasts: “There comes a time when you bite your nails and your legs shake like crazy.”

She added, “I start thinking, ‘I can’t let them forget me... I need to show them a different side of myself soon,’” and said that this makes her deliberate carefully.

Although Kim Ji-won has earned the public’s affection with hit after hit, during her hiatuses she has actually been carefully considering her next project, afraid that people might forget her.

Kim Ji-won said that her anxiety also leads her to give a great deal of thought to the process of choosing her next project. As her desire to show a new side of herself intersects with the need to choose a good project, the longer her hiatus lasts, the greater the pressure becomes.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.