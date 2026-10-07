Oh Man-seok’s secret to taking on so many projects was ‘cutting his fee’... ‘I do it even if they wonder, “Is he worth this price?”’

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Oh Man-seok cited lowering his performance fee as the reason he is able to appear in projects nonstop.

Airing on the 7th, Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s Radio Star featured a “You Can’t Just Sit Still~” special with Choi Kang-hee, Oh Man-seok, Kim Won-hyo and Yang Chi-seung.

Oh Man-seok said that from last July through the end of this year, his schedule included appearing in three plays and one musical, as well as directing a musical and teaching university classes.

With his schedule packed with acting, directing and teaching, Kim Gu-ra asked him the secret to taking on so many projects.

Oh Man-seok candidly replied, “I cut my fee way down. It’s a price that isn’t burdensome at all.”

He added, “I lowered my expectations considerably,” and, “Even if they ask, ‘Is that guy worth this price?’ I still do it.”

He explained that he had lowered his expectations for his performance fee and was actively taking part in projects.

Kim Gu-ra followed up by asking whether his juniors ever said, “Hyung, how can you lower it this much?”

Oh Man-seok replied, “I have to show them first that I can last a long time.” The remark revealed his resolve to keep working steadily and remain onstage for a long time as an actor.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.