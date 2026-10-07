Yang Chi-seung reveals the tears he hid after losing 2 billion won: “I screamed and cried with my helmet on”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Broadcaster and trainer Yang Chi-seung opened up about the time he spent holding back tears alone after suffering losses of nearly 2 billion won.

He said he wiped away his tears before going inside and acted as if nothing had happened in front of his family.

The episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s “Radio Star,” which aired on the 7th, featured Choi Kang-hee, Oh Man-seok, Kim Won-hyo and Yang Chi-seung in a special titled “You Can’t Just Sit Still~.”

That day, Kim Gu-ra asked Yang Chi-seung whether he was currently classified as a credit delinquent after suffering major losses in a fraud. He also noted that many people mistakenly believed Yang had lost all his assets.

Yang explained, “I didn’t lose everything. I still have a home.” However, he said, “My entire business foundation was wiped out,” describing how he had lost the place that had supported his livelihood.

Yang Chi-seung pointed to an issue with the lease for a facility built under a “build-transfer-operate” arrangement as the background to his losses. Under this structure, a private-sector operator builds a facility or similar infrastructure, donates it to the state or a local government, and then uses it for a set period. He said he had not been informed of this arrangement when he signed the contract.

According to his account, he had continued paying rent to the operator even after its right to use the facility had expired. He later learned that others had suffered similar losses. Yang stunned the cast by revealing that his total losses came to 2 billion won.

Behind his usually bright and cheerful demeanor was a period he had to endure alone. Yang revealed that when his stress reached its peak, he would sit on his motorcycle with his helmet on and scream and cry for a long time.

But by the time he arrived home, he had wiped away his tears. He recalled the difficult period, saying that he would act as if nothing had happened in front of his family.

What helped him get back on his feet was the care of those around him. Yang spoke about Choi Kang-hee, who prayed for him; Park Ha-na, who suddenly sent him money; and Kim Sook, who supported him by looking into locations for a new gym.

He said the support of colleagues who each reached out in their own way gave him the strength to persevere, even after he had lost the foundation of his business.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.