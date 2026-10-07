Park Shin-hye’s fresh, makeup-free beauty just 15 days after giving birth to her second daughter: “I’m recovering”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Actress Park Shin-hye shared a healthy update about two weeks after giving birth to her second daughter.

On the 7th, Park Shin-hye posted a photo on her social media with the message, “My eyes may look a little unfocused, but I had a happy time thanks to Teacher Seori! Thank you.”

In the photo, Park Shin-hye showed off her fresh beauty with a face that was almost completely makeup-free. Although it had been only about two weeks since she gave birth to her second daughter, her lively smile and the sight of her recovering well delighted her fans.

She also shared congratulatory gifts she had received from acquaintances for the birth of her second daughter. Park Shin-hye expressed her gratitude, saying, “Thank you. Thanks to you, I’m eating well and recovering.”

Meanwhile, Park Shin-hye married actor Choi Tae-joon, who is one year younger than her, in 2022, and gave birth to a son in May of the same year. On the 22nd of last month, she gave birth to her second daughter, becoming a mother of two.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.