Cho Hye-ryeon boasts about her well-raised daughter, a senior at HUFS: “She does three tutoring jobs and doesn’t ask me for a penny”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Cho Hye-ryeon shared an update on her two children, who have grown up so much.

On the 7th, a video was released on Cho Hye-ryeon’s YouTube channel “Cho Hye-ryeon: Cho Hye-ryeon,” showing Lee Kyung-sil, Cho Hye-ryeon and Kim Ji-sun setting off for a workshop for the play “I Love You, Mom.”

The three talked about their children and families that day.

“My kids have all left, haven’t they?” Cho Hye-ryeon said, bringing up her children, who had grown up and left her side.

When the conversation turned to how her daughter was doing, Cho Hye-ryeon said, “My daughter lives near her school. She lives near HUFS.”

Her daughter, who is currently studying at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, is reportedly a senior.

Speaking about her daughter, Cho Hye-ryeon said, “She works part-time and doesn’t ask me for a single penny,” adding, “She gets by doing three tutoring jobs.”

Cho Hye-ryeon expressed how proud she was of her daughter, who supports herself through part-time work and tutoring.

She also shared an update on her son. Cho Hye-ryeon said, “My son Woo-joo is in Sydney, but now he’s going to Atlanta.” Her son, who had been living in Sydney, Australia, is set to move to Atlanta in the United States.

“So I only keep in touch with my kids,” Cho Hye-ryeon said, opening up about how her children now lead their own lives and are no longer always by her side as they once were.

The story conveyed the special feelings of Cho Hye-ryeon, a mother watching her two children grow up, live independently and find their own paths abroad.

Meanwhile, Cho Hye-ryeon remarried in 2014. She has a daughter, Kim Yoon-a, and a son, Kim Woo-joo, with her former husband.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.