Lim Lara’s Belly Condition Shocks... A Year After Giving Birth to Twins, She Still Has “A Layer of Fat From Having the Baby”

[Sport Chosun | Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Lim Lara revealed what her belly looks like a year after giving birth to twins and took on a diet ahead of their first-birthday party.

On the 7th, a video titled “First Look at Her Belly After Giving Birth to Twins: Urgent Diet Tips Before the First-Birthday Party!!” was posted on the YouTube channel Enjoy Couple.

That day, Lim Lara decided to go on a diet with a month to go before the twins’ first-birthday party.

“This is an emergency. What are we going to do about the first-birthday party? There’s only a month left,” Lim Lara said worriedly. “They say if you don’t lose that weight within a year, it’s really hard to lose it.”

Before starting her diet in earnest, Lim Lara had her body composition measured for the first time since giving birth. “To be honest, it’s not like I’m trying to become skin and bones,” she said. “As you know, I’m not in good health.”

She shared her diet goal, saying, “I want to eat clean, get a little healthier, and show you that I’ve recovered by the time of the first-birthday party.”

“Getting extremely skinny is no longer easy,” Son Min-soo said, expressing his affection for his wife. “I’m the one who stops her. I don’t want her to lose even one gram.”

The two lifted their T-shirts and showed their bellies to reveal their current physical condition.

When Lim Lara asked, “My belly’s sticking out, right?” Son Min-soo answered without hesitation, “Yeah.” Lim Lara shot him a sharp glare, drawing laughs.

Explaining that the fat had formed to protect the baby, Lim Lara said of the belly she still had after giving birth, “It’s all fat. Actually, a layer of fat formed from having the baby.”

Lim Lara revealed that she currently weighs 64.3 kg. She added, “Moms generally can’t lose weight because they don’t have a reason to, right? They’re busy raising kids. But the first-birthday party is just the motivation I need.” She set a goal of losing only 3–4 kg of body fat without overdoing it.

Lim Lara had previously shown that her belly had not gone down easily even three days after giving birth to the twins. At the time, she candidly showed her immediate postpartum condition, revealing that she could not see her feet and needed Son Min-soo’s help, which drew attention.

A year later, her belly had gone down considerably compared with right after giving birth, but she still looked markedly different from before giving birth.

Lim Lara continued with her diet and exercise and took on the challenge of losing weight, eventually shedding about 4 kg. Her belly also looked noticeably flatter than it had before the diet.

Lim Lara celebrated the twins’ first-birthday party after successfully losing weight and shared her gradual recovery after giving birth.

Meanwhile, Lim Lara and Son Min-soo jointly run the YouTube channel Enjoy Couple. They married in 2023 after dating for a long time, and after conceiving twins through IVF, they welcomed a son and a daughter last October.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.