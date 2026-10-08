Bobby Kim celebrates a blessing at 53, boasting about his “late-in-life daughter”: “She’s smart, just like her dad”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Bobby Kim shared an update on his late-in-life daughter, Hye-mi, and showed how much he adores her.

On the 8th, a video titled “Bobby Kim, who had a daughter at 53, can he really teach her Korean?” was posted on the YouTube channel “I’m a Bobby Kim.”

That day, Bobby Kim gave an update on his daughter Hye-mi, saying, “She’s growing well. She’s also started babbling a little.”

Apparently, she still can’t say “Dad” or “Mom.” Bobby Kim joked, “I think she called me ‘Do-gyun-ssi’ the other day,” drawing laughs.

He went on to say, “She’s growing fast. She’s smart, just like her dad,” making no secret of his affection for his daughter.

But the mood changed when the production team pointed out Bobby Kim’s Korean skills. When the producer asked, “You’re her dad, so you should teach her words and how to speak, but you don’t speak Korean very well yourself, do you?”, Bobby Kim said nothing and glared at the crew, making them laugh.

In the end, Bobby Kim took a dictation test to prove he was qualified to teach Hye-mi Korean. Before the test, he sent his daughter a video message, revealing his tender feelings for her. “Hye-mi. Dad’s here at this pointless event. I know that as time goes on, I keep getting looked down on, yet I continue showing up at one thing after another. I’m doing it all for you,” he said, conveying that he would do anything for his daughter.

But when the dictation test began, Bobby Kim’s answers were not what anyone expected. He wrote “mul-eup” instead of “mureup” for “knee,” and “kkwaetnip” instead of “kkaennip” for “perilla leaves,” getting one answer after another wrong and making everyone laugh. Taken aback by the results, Bobby Kim brushed it off nonchalantly, saying, “Nobody’s perfect.”

He then left one final video message for his daughter Hye-mi. “Dad deliberately got a lot of them wrong for you, Hye-mi. I wanted you to enjoy seeing Dad put on a show of making lots of mistakes,” Bobby Kim said, adding to the laughter as he claimed, “The truth is, Dad knew all the questions here.”

He went on to promise his daughter he would be a dependable dad, saying, “Whether or not Hye-mi believes that, I hope she enjoys watching this. In the future, if you come across a difficult word or question when you’re out and about, come to Dad anytime. Dad will give you all the answers.”

Bobby Kim married a woman who is not in the entertainment industry in June 2022. Then, this past June, he welcomed his first daughter, Hye-mi, becoming a father at 53.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.