'Choo Shin-soo, Whose Career Salaries Total 190 Billion Won, Has Two Sons Earning Pocket Money from Delivery and Baseball Lesson Jobs; Ha Won-mi Is Pleased'

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yun-seon] The two sons of Choo Shin-soo and Ha Won-mi earned their own pocket money by working delivery and giving baseball lessons.

On the 7th, a video titled “How Much Does It Cost to Eat Out in the U.S.?” was posted on Ha Won-mi’s YouTube channel.

While eating out with her two sons that day, Ha Won-mi said, “Prices in the U.S. have gone up so much. Even a simple meal costs $100,” adding, “They’ve gone up even more lately, so people in the U.S. can’t eat out much.”

With prices soaring, the two sons reportedly mostly eat home-cooked meals and packed lunches. Ha Won-mi said, “I only come out to eat like this once in a while because I have kids. I hardly ever eat out otherwise.”

When the conversation turned to her sons’ pocket money, Ha Won-mi said, “Choo Moobin worked part-time for Uber recently.”

The older son, Choo Moobin, explained why he started the job: “I wanted to earn money. With Uber, all you need is a license. You pick up the food and deliver it, but I only did it once.”

He quit the job because the food was too tempting. Ha Won-mi said, “He told me the food smelled so good when he picked it up for delivery that he wanted to eat it himself,” prompting laughter.

Her younger son, Geonwoo, reportedly earned pocket money by giving baseball lessons over summer vacation. Geonwoo, who plays on his high school baseball team, said, “I taught about five kids who were eight years old,” adding, “I charged $50 an hour.”

Ha Won-mi said, “That’s a specialized skill, so it’s fine to charge that much.” She added, “Choo Moobin also wanted to give baseball lessons, but it was hard to find students in the area where his university is.”

Asked what he wanted to spend the money he earned from his part-time job on, Geonwoo replied, “I’ll save it.” Choo Moobin said, “A present for Mom? I think I’ll have to earn more money. I want to buy her a bag,” making Ha Won-mi pleased.

Ha Won-mi married Choo Shin-soo in 2004, and they have two sons and a daughter. Choo Shin-soo is a former Major League Baseball player whose career salaries are said to total 190 billion won.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.