Jang Young-ran goes all out for her daughter’s open class: “Pushy mom? My daughter asked me to come”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Jang Young-ran showed off her remarkable popularity at her daughter Jiwoo’s open class, as students swarmed her for autographs.

On the 7th, a video titled “Put ‘this’ by your front door and double your annual salary? First look inside the home of a superstition-obsessed producer who even made Jang Young-ran concede” was posted on the YouTube channel “Class A Jang Young-ran.”

That day, Jang Young-ran caught everyone’s attention in a chic all-black outfit. She paired shorts with tall boots for a stylish look and said, “The stylist picked this out for me in Dongdaemun for Jiwoo’s open class.” She added confidently, “Doesn’t it look like a 2-million-won outfit on me?”

When the producer teased her, “You seem to be a bit of a pushy mom,” Jang Young-ran explained, “It’s not that I’m a pushy mom; I’m just going because Jiwoo asked me to come.”

Asked whether Jiwoo liked it when she dressed up to go to school, she replied, “It’s a madhouse right now—they’re all asking me for autographs,” then shared a video filmed at the school.

The video showed Jang Young-ran surrounded by Jiwoo’s friends, receiving autograph requests one after another.

The producer was amazed, saying, “That’s incredible. Is it really that much?” Jang Young-ran boasted, “I couldn’t sign them all because I had to come film,” prompting laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.