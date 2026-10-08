Ha Ga-in Reveals the Habits of Her ‘Top 1%’ Gifted Children: ‘They Read When They’re Bored... They Cry and Make a Scene If I Don’t Read to Them’

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yun-seon] Ha Ga-in revealed the unusual daily lives of her two ‘gifted’ children, who love reading so much that not reading to them can be a punishment.

On the 7th, a video titled “Ha Ga-in’s Candid Review: How Her Body Changed Dramatically After Six Months of Consistent Running” was posted on the YouTube channel “With Sean.”

Ha Ga-in, who describes herself as a meticulous planner, said, “When I create routines, the kids follow them exactly,” adding, “When they wake up in the morning, they say, ‘Mom, what’s on the schedule today? Tell us in detail.’”

She continued, “My daily hobby is looking through my planner, and my kids look through it with me and check it every day. Since everything is so clearly laid out, I actually have nothing to worry about now and feel at ease. I like living a life I can predict.”

However, she added, “When it comes to things involving the kids, I don’t get stressed even when things that aren’t in the plan suddenly come up.”

She said she and her eldest daughter, who is approaching puberty, talk like friends and treat each other with respect. Ha Ga-in said, “We’re at a point where it seems like puberty might be starting, or might not,” adding, “Given her temperament, she may not go through much of a teenage phase.”

Of her two children, she said, “They’re definitely sharper than I am,” adding, “I didn’t do anything special, but the habit I wanted to give them as a gift was a love of books.”

She continued, “Our kids keep reading when they’re bored. They read for at least an hour after waking up in the morning, before going to school, and they read again before bed at night. I’ve always read to them a lot.”

Ha Ga-in said, “The way we discipline them is by saying, ‘I’m not reading to you today.’ Then they burst into tears and make a fuss. If I say, ‘There’ll be no story time tonight,’ they say, ‘Mom, I’m sorry. I was wrong.’”

She added, “Books contain far more knowledge than I do, and the kids already know that reading when they’re bored can be fun and interesting.”

Ha Ga-in married actor Yeon Jeong-hoon in 2005, and they have a son and a daughter. It previously drew attention when it became known that both children had been identified as gifted in the top 1% and had enrolled in a gifted education program.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.