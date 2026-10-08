Swings removes tattoos and closes his ear piercings to become an actor... “10 more” despite 600,000 won per session

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Rapper Swings said he is having treatments to remove his tattoos and close his earring holes so he can take on a variety of roles as an actor.

He admitted that he has already undergone tattoo removal four times, with around ten more sessions still to go.

A video titled “What did he get done and then have undone..? Asking restoration expert Swings about his next restoration target” was released on the YouTube channel VIVO TV on the 7th.

That day, Song Eun-i and Kim Sook called Swings to hear about his experience with tattoo removal. Asked why he was removing his tattoos, Swings said, “I wanted to show you how seriously I take acting. I’m serious.”

He explained that he was not dabbling in acting in search of new opportunities as a celebrity, but was seriously pursuing the craft he had wanted to take up since he was young.

He also recalled something a senior colleague had said on set. Swings said the colleague saw his tattoos and told him, “You say you want to act, so why have you got so much scribbling on your arms?” He added that the comment was not meant to offend him.

He said that, having entered a new field, he wanted to adapt to its environment, adding that he was “trying to make myself as neutral as possible” so he could take on a variety of roles.

But the tattoo removal process has been far from easy. Swings said he had already undergone four removal treatments and added, “It hurts so much. So I have to do ten more.”

While describing the pain, he also shared an anecdote about starting a social media livestream during a treatment.

He said he speaks confidently beforehand, but once the laser treatment starts, he screams and ends up turning off the camera.

The cost was also a considerable burden. Swings said prices vary depending on the size of the tattoo, and that he understands each session costs around 600,000 won in his case.

He also urged people, “Please think long and hard before deciding to get a tattoo.”

He explained that scars from when he got the tattoos remain, and that after completing the removal, he is also considering additional treatment for those marks.

The changes went beyond tattoo removal. Swings said, “I’m also having my earring holes closed,” explaining that it was a choice he made to show a wider range of looks as an actor.

He recalled that when he played a bodyguard in a short-form historical drama, makeup covered his earring holes, but they were still noticeable.

He said the director of photography had also pointed out that the holes were visible, and explained that this was what led him to decide to undergo the treatment.

He said the procedure to close his earring holes costs around 200,000 won. He surprised the two women by adding that when he first got his ears pierced, “I just grabbed a needle and pierced them at home.”

Meanwhile, Swings also gave a lighthearted answer when asked what he would do if someone he loved suggested getting matching tattoos.

He said he would reply, “iPhones have great picture quality these days; let’s take pictures of each other,” showing that he would be cautious about getting tattooed again.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.