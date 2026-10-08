Seo In-young, set to remarry, voices unexpected worry about having a child: “What if they take after me? I’m so scared”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Seo In-young jokingly voiced her concerns about having a child, recalling what she was like in the past.

On the 7th, a video titled “The real reason Baek Ji-young disliked Seo In-young revealed for the first time (+ the waiting-room incident and a witness’s account)” was posted on the YouTube channel “Seo In-young’s Gaegwacheonseon.”

Seo In-young visited Baek Ji-young’s home that day, looking around and taking an interest in a picture Baek’s daughter had drawn. After complimenting the colors, she asked who the girl’s artistic talent took after.

Baek said she thought it came from the father’s side of the family, explaining that her daughter’s paternal aunt is a designer. Seo also revealed that her older brother had graduated from an art college, and the conversation naturally turned to having children.

When Baek suggested having a child, Seo replied, “But what if they take after me?”

Baek replied, “It’s okay if they take after you,” but Seo said, “I’m so scared,” and added, “Seriously, what would I do if they lived like me?” She drew laughs by imagining a child who takes after her and reflecting on her past self.

That day, the two also discussed why they had once found each other hard to approach, as well as an incident in a television station waiting room.

Seo admitted that, seeing Baek care for her other colleagues, she had wanted to be doted on too.

Baek also recalled that before she and Seo had a proper conversation, she hadn’t known that side of Seo. The two looked back with laughter on the hurt feelings and misunderstandings of the time.

Seo also asked for advice about their relationship going forward.

She said, “I really want things to go well this time,” and Baek said it was important to speak kindly and create things they could laugh about together.

Meanwhile, Seo is preparing to remarry in the second half of this year to NP CEO Choi Ji-hoon, who is six years her senior.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.