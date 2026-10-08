Choi Kang-hee has six kissing-scene partners... “I avoided practicing for real because I thought I might get too excited”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Choi Kang-hee revealed that singer Oh Ji-eun helped her prepare for a kissing scene in the play Closer.

She said she has a total of six male co-stars in the play, and candidly revealed why she had not practiced kissing for real.

Choi Kang-hee, Oh Man-seok, Kim Won-hyo and Yang Chi-seung appeared as guests on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s Radio Star, which aired on the 7th.

Choi Kang-hee said she had difficulty understanding Anna’s complicated romantic relationships in the play Closer.

“The director said the scene of everyday conversation was really sexy,” Choi Kang-hee said. “ ‘Have you eaten?’ is just asking how someone is, right? But in a melodrama, it’s apparently some kind of steamy conversation. Then suddenly they kiss.”

She drew laughter by adding, “I don’t understand that kind of worldview and state of mind, but I can’t exactly ask Song Eun-i or Kim Sook about it, can I?”

The person she shared her concerns with was singer Oh Ji-eun. Choi said that Oh stays at her home when she comes to Seoul, and that when Oh asked what was troubling her, Choi asked her all sorts of questions about acting.

One thing Oh helped her with was the move of pulling up a shirt in a brief moment during a kiss.

Kim Gura reacted, “You must be good at dating. Are you some kind of secret master?” Choi Kang-hee explained that Oh Ji-eun had helped her with that scene.

Oh Man-seok, who is also appearing in the play, added to the laughter by saying, “So that’s why you lifted the shirt so well that day.”

Asked who her kissing-scene partners were, Choi gave an unexpected number. “There are three male actors playing Larry and three playing Dan. I have six men in all,” she said.

Because multiple actors alternate in each role, she performs kissing scenes with a total of six male actors.

As for how far the kissing scenes go, she explained, “We do make contact.”

She also revealed why she had not practiced kissing for real. Choi Kang-hee confessed, “I thought I might get too excited,” drawing laughter from the cast.

Choi Kang-hee also shared an anecdote about watching romance dramas with her mother. She said that whenever a kissing scene comes on, her mother says, “Oh, Lord,” and goes into her room to pray, keeping the mood light.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.