Andouble’s visuals get an upgrade—what happened? Concept photos unveiled

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] A more mature Andouble is making a comeback.

On the 8th, Andouble posted individual concept photos for the Observe version of its second mini-album, “Sequence Two: Attraction.”

The released photos show the members looking more mature. Their restrained expressions, set against vivid primary-color backgrounds, and their more intense gazes highlight Andouble’s exceptional ability to pull off concepts.

Andouble is building anticipation for its transformation by unveiling concept photos in succession across three versions: Observe, Attraction and Archive.

Andouble’s first mini-album, “Sequence One: Curiosity,” surpassed 730,000 copies in first-week sales, placing it among the top four K-pop group debut albums of all time by first-week sales. The group also successfully wrapped up its show-concert, “Welcome to Curious,” in four Asian cities and continues to grow, having received a total of 12 trophies at major award ceremonies at home and abroad.

“Sequence Two: Attraction” is drawing interest as Andouble’s first new release in about five months. It captures, with a more refined sensibility, the moment when the “curiosity” that began with the previous release grows into “interest.”

“Sequence Two: Attraction” will be released at 6 p.m. on the 27th.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.