“There are players earning 1.5 million won a month while serving in the military”: Lee Kyung-kyu furious over national team’s “I’m not going to the military” remark (‘God Kyung-kyu’)

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Lee Kyung-kyu sharply criticized remarks about military service exemptions by South Korea’s men’s national soccer team at the Asian Games.

On the 7th, a Shorts video titled “What Lee Kyung-kyu Wants to Say to the National Team Players” was posted on the YouTube channel ‘God Kyung-kyu.’

While watching in person the friendly match between South Korea and Uzbekistan held on the 6th, Lee Kyung-kyu was asked by the production staff what he thought about the remarks concerning military service at the Asian Games. South Korea’s men’s national soccer team won the final against Japan in the men’s soccer tournament at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, held on the 3rd, and took home the gold medal. But immediately after the win, captain Lee Gi-hyeok said in an interview, “I’m not going to the military,” while Yang Min-hyeok also said, “I played the match with that one thing in mind—the reward of being exempt from military service,” sparking controversy.

Lee Kyung-kyu responded, “That’s something the players should talk about among themselves. Even if that’s how they feel, it’s not something to say in an interview. It’s like if I asked, ‘Mr. Lee Kyung-kyu, why do you do this show?’ and you said, ‘Because they pay me.’ You do get paid. But how bad would viewers feel if you said you do it for the money?” He admonished them: “That’s not how you should put it. You should say, ‘I played for honor, for the country.’”

Lee Kyung-kyu lamented, “There’s a player named Lee Young-jun. He was discharged from Gimcheon Sangmu. After being discharged, he came all the way from Europe to win a gold medal. Medals are the flower of sports. For players to say they won such medals so they wouldn’t have to serve in the military...” He went on to stress, “A lot of people understand because the players are young, but it doesn’t matter whether they’re young or old. What they did was very wrong. What must the Gimcheon Sangmu players watching that interview think? They’re playing in the military right now while earning 1.5 million won a month. How envious must they be? There are a few areas in our country that you mustn’t touch. The military is absolutely one of them. It’s sensitive.”

The production staff and Yoon Hyung-bin said, “At some point, speech or interview training from Lee Kyung-kyu may be needed,” but Lee shook his head and replied, “If training could fix it, it would’ve been fixed already.” He added, “I think it’s a matter of attitude. I’m not in a position to say this, but attitude is the most important thing,” and said, “The young players made mistakes at the Asian Games, but I hope this will serve as a lesson and make them think, ‘I should be careful.’ I’m sure they’re doing a lot of reflecting, too.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.