“SM, JYP, YG and HYBE to sacrifice tens of billions of won for the national interest”... J.Y. Park appeals at parliamentary audit hearing to end controversy

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] J.Y. Park, a “living legend,” has spoken out directly about the allegations surrounding Paenomenon.

J.Y. Park, chief producer at JYP Entertainment (hereafter, JYP), appeared on the 7th at a parliamentary audit conducted by the National Assembly’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee (hereafter, the Culture Committee), in his capacity as co-chair of the Popular Culture Exchange Committee.

That day, People Power Party lawmaker Bae Hyun-jin criticized the four major K-pop agencies—SM Entertainment (hereafter, SM), JYP, YG Entertainment (hereafter, YG) and HYBE—for setting up a joint venture to stage Paenomenon, a global K-pop festival promoted by the Popular Culture Exchange Committee. She said the move amounted to monopolizing a government project using inside information and constituted “preferential treatment.”

J.Y. Park replied, “If the leading artists from the four companies performed separately instead of holding Paenomenon, they would earn two to three times as much. It was very difficult to get the companies to make that sacrifice. They stand to incur losses of several tens of billions of won right away, but they made a major decision based on a long-term vision and the spillover effects for other industries.”

In fact, J.Y. Park has worked to globalize K-pop, including by boldly pursuing a U.S. debut for Wonder Girls at the height of their popularity about 20 years ago. As a result, Wonder Girls achieved the distinction of becoming the first Korean act to enter Billboard’s main singles chart, the Billboard Hot 100. Since then, K-pop has gradually made inroads into music markets around the world. Today, major artists such as BTS, Stray Kids and Ateez easily claim No. 1 spots on Billboard and successfully undertake major stadium tours that draw hundreds of thousands of people. With K-pop’s four leading agencies considering how to take another leap forward, the government also made a proposal, and they took on the project. Its goal is for the four K-pop companies to establish a joint venture with equal capital and voting rights, setting a model precedent in which the public interest and the industry advance together.

On filing the Paenomenon trademark under JYP’s name, he explained, “There is something unusual about this approach. But we started trying all sorts of things because we were worried the trademark rights might be taken away from us.”

In particular, J.Y. Park appealed, “We planned an event that would bring tourists together and create spillover effects for other small and midsize agencies and other sectors such as gaming and fashion. I wouldn’t do it if I didn’t think it was for our country—even if the person who came were not the president but someone above the president. If this goes really well, it could become something you’ll later say was worth doing. Please trust me.”

Paenomenon, a K-culture festival featuring broad participation from K-pop agencies and led by the music industry’s Big Four—SM, JYP, YG and HYBE—will be held next December in Chang-dong, Seoul, and Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, among other locations.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.