Former LABOUM member Yujeong to marry this year, shares happy news five years after leaving group: “I met someone who cherishes me like a daughter”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Yujeong, formerly of LABOUM, has announced her marriage.

Yujeong announced her upcoming marriage in a handwritten letter on the 8th. She is set to marry this winter. “I’ve met a wonderful partner with whom I’ve decided to spend the rest of my life, and we plan to build our future together,” she said. “I’ve met someone who cherishes me like a daughter, makes me feel every day how loved I am, and makes me feel at ease and secure when we’re together—someone wonderful, even though I always thought I’d been strong and doing well on my own.”

“We’ve been preparing for our wedding over the past year, slowly and step by step, at our own pace, and now I’m happy to share the news with you,” Yujeong said. “Just as you supported me as I began a new chapter five years ago, I’d be truly grateful if you would once again support this new chapter of my life with warmth.”

Yujeong debuted with LABOUM in 2014 and announced her departure from the group in 2021.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

▶Here is the full text of Yujeong’s handwritten letter

Hello, it’s Yujeong :)

Back in September 2021, when I wrapped up my seven-year contract and concluded my activities with LABOUM, I left you a handwritten letter. It’s already been five years since I wrote to you again like this.

How have you all been?

The past five years have gone by much faster than I expected.

Since 2022, I’ve hosted “Consolation Train,” a program that feels like family to LABOUM, and continued my precious connection with members of the armed forces. I’ve also met listeners as a special DJ on radio, released music, traveled to many places I hadn’t had the chance to visit in my twenties, and fulfilled a small dream of living on my own. I’ve had time to learn to take things at a more relaxed pace, too.

As I gained new experiences one by one, I was gradually filling my life out and making it more grounded :)

And today, I’d like to share one more piece of news with you.

I’m getting married this coming winter.

I’ve now met a wonderful partner with whom I’ve decided to spend the rest of my life, and we plan to build our future together.

I’ve met someone wonderful who cherishes me like a daughter, makes me feel every day how loved I am, and makes me feel at ease and secure when we’re together—even though I always thought I’d been strong and doing well on my own.

We’ve been preparing for our wedding over the past year, slowly and step by step, at our own pace, and now I’m happy to share the news with you.

The heartfelt, warm words so many people have shared with me—“I hope you meet someone wonderful and become even happier now”—have stayed with me for a long time.

Thanks to that support, I think I’ve found the courage to begin a new chapter in my life.

Just as you supported me as I began a new chapter five years ago, I’d be truly grateful if you would once again support this new chapter of my life with warmth.

I’ll keep living sincerely as I do now and do my best to meet you again as a better version of myself. I look forward to your continued support.

I hope you always stay healthy and that your days are filled with happiness.

Thank you.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.