Kim Jong-min says his baby is a boy: “Conceived during a trip to Beijing; the prenatal nickname is Jjing-i” (“The Return of Superman”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] On KBS2’s “The Return of Superman,” 47-year-old Han Da-gam, the oldest expectant mother in the entertainment industry, overcame her fears about giving birth at an advanced age and cradled her first son, “Chalttogi,” in a deeply moving moment.

Episode 638 of “The Return of Superman,” which aired on Wednesday the 7th, was titled “Congratulations on Becoming a Supermom.” It drew attention with the birth story of Han Da-gam, an icon of miracles, as well as footage of the “first comedian couple,” Choi Yang-rak and Paeng Hyun-sook, caring for the twin children of their junior comedian colleagues, Son Min-soo and Im Ra-ra.

In particular, MC Kim Jong-min personally announced his wife’s pregnancy that day, saying, “I’m finally going to be a dad.” He said, “It’s currently 17 weeks along. I first found out about the pregnancy during a trip to Beijing last June,” and added, “I took ‘Jjing-i’ as the baby’s prenatal nickname from ‘Beijing.’” He went on to express his overwhelming joy: “I gave up alcohol and looked after my health for a year as we prepared for a pregnancy, and I think that helped the baby come to us quickly.” He also shared dreams associated with the baby’s birth, including one in which he nursed a calf and another in which a spotted deer ran around the house, then drew attention by showing Jjing-i’s ultrasound image for the first time. Looking at Jjing-i growing healthily, Kim savored the happiness of being a father-to-be, saying, “Our first child is the son I hoped for. It feels reassuring.”

That day, Han Da-gam showed signs of nervousness, unlike her usually cheerful self, with just one day to go before giving birth, drawing attention. She sought advice about pregnancy and childbirth from her close friend, comedian Jeong I-rang, and veteran actress Choi Myung-gil to steady herself. Watching videos of baseball player Lee Jung-hoo as prenatal education brought laughs. Kim Jong-min then said, “My wife is watching Byeon Woo-seok,” adding, “I told her that if she wants to have a child like Byeon Woo-seok, she has to meet Byeon Woo-seok,” prompting laughter.

On the day of the birth, Han Da-gam could not hide her worry and nervousness when she began feeling feverish and the baby’s movements decreased. Facing childbirth for the first time in her 47 years, she overcame her fear of giving birth at an advanced age and finally held her adorable son. When a loud cry rang out in the operating room, Han burst into tears with a relieved smile. After meeting Chalttogi for the first time in the operating room, she could not take her eyes off him for a while and wept tears of joy, moving viewers deeply.

Born healthy at 2.64 kg, Chalttogi captured attention with his distinct features, strongly resembling his mother Han Da-gam as a child, and his bright smile. Han revealed her son’s formal name, Kim Ju-won, for the first time, then said, “I’ll do my best to be a good mother,” her eyes welling up with tears. The first meeting between Han, who became a mother after a long wait, and Ju-won, who had just entered the world, moved viewers watching at home.

Meanwhile, Choi Yang-rak and Paeng Hyun-sook stepped in to help care for the Kang-Dan twins, giving Im Ra-ra and Son Min-soo a special day. Choi’s chaotic first attempt at childcare at age 65 brought plenty of laughs, while his visible delight as he grew more and more charmed by the adorable twins warmed viewers’ hearts.

Unaccustomed to childcare, Choi Yang-rak hurriedly apologized to the crying Kang-Dan twins, saying, “I’m sorry. I was truly wrong,” prompting laughter. Later, “Grandpa” Choi threw himself into playing with and lovingly caring for the children, from games with balls in the ball pit to brushing their teeth, adding warmth to the show. Before long, the Kang-Dan twins were smiling brightly in Choi’s arms, and he could not hide his affection for them, saying, “They’re the best-behaved 10-month-old babies.”

Paeng Hyun-sook devoted herself to cooking nonstop for a full four hours, laying out a sumptuous feast with as many as 60 dishes. Im Ra-ra eventually burst into tears as she tasted the seaweed soup and other dishes, prepared with such care. The heartfelt gesture by Choi Yang-rak and Paeng Hyun-sook—personally preparing a warm meal and helping with childcare for their junior colleagues, who had been devoted to raising their twins—gave the Son Min-soo and Im Ra-ra family unforgettable comfort and healing.

After the broadcast, affectionate reactions poured in on social media, including: “Huge congratulations to Kim Jong-min on becoming a dad-to-be”; “Han Da-gam giving birth was so moving”; “Chalttogi’s features are so defined, and that bright smile is the spitting image of his mom, Han Da-gam”; “It’s so nice to see Chalttogi, Ju-won”; “Congratulations on a safe delivery! So moving!”; “The Kang-Dan twins’ chubby cheeks covered in soybean powder are so cute”; “Paeng Hyun-sook serving 60 dishes! She’s totally in Im Ra-ra’s own-mom mode”; “The world’s best-behaved 10-month-old Kang-Dan twins”; and “You can feel in real time how Choi Yang-rak is smitten with the Kang-Dan twins.”

KBS 2TV’s “The Return of Superman” airs every Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.